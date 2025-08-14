  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Is Brock the undisputed best MMA fighter who also pro wrestled?

Söze Aldo

Söze Aldo

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 26, 2024
Messages
2,671
Reaction score
9,757
Does he have that argument or do guys like Severn and Ken Shamrock have better arguments due to their longer MMA careers?
 
giphy.gif
 
Yes because he was hw champ. Regardless of whatever we want to say Brock would have beat anyone at that time in the ufc
 
Depends on what you want to call a "Pro Wrestler". Ken Shamrock will almost certainly be ranked higher than Lesnar on most all time lists. Josh Barnett had similar accomplishments and fought much tougher competition. Sakuraba is P4P better by quite a bit. Tamura doesn't have the pedigree, but I think has a decent argument. Ronda Rousey is a top ten all time women's fighter and went on to have a successful WWE career afterward.



Hymen Crusher said:
Yes because he was hw champ. Regardless of whatever we want to say Brock would have beat anyone at that time in the ufc
Click to expand...
So was Josh Barnett...
 
I thought you said Brock would beat anyone in the WWE at that time, which of course is true. How the hell would he beat "anyone in the UFC" at that time lmao. We literally saw that wasn't true. Carwin beat the living piss out of him despite losing, and Cain eventually beat his ass too when he got the chance to fight him.

Lesnar never fought JDS or Nogueira either. Lesnar beat like one guy in his prime in Frank Mir, so no, Brock wouldn't have beaten the piss out of anyone in the UFC (and many top tier HWs were not even in the UFC at that time, so what fucking relevance does that have with an all time MMA list?).
 
Doctor Grudge said:
I thought you said Brock would beat anyone in the WWE at that time, which of course is true. How the hell would he beat "anyone in the UFC" at that time lmao. We literally saw that wasn't true. Carwin beat the living piss out of him despite losing, and Cain eventually beat his ass too when he got the chance to fight him.

Lesnar never fought JDS or Nogueira either. Lesnar beat like one guy in his prime in Frank Mir, so no, Brock wouldn't have beaten the piss out of anyone in the UFC (and many top tier HWs were not even in the UFC at that time, so what fucking relevance does that have with an all time MMA list?).
Click to expand...
Also any other fight, ref would have stopped it as a tko so I always see that win as bullshit.
 
He was a pro wrassler first then came to mma, so I say yes. Not an mma fighter that went to WWE
 
Barnett, or Saku. Didn't Cain manage to have actually one rasslin match somewhere before his body gave up on him too?

Heck, Brock ain't even the best rassler who fought - that would go to CM Punk by far, if we can extend the definition of fighting to what he did in UFC, hehe.
 
He is a good example considering he got the HW title, but if female titles are considered equal it probably has to be Ronda Rousey, multiple defenses, SF and UFC champion, she didnt had physical advantages over her opponents.

Hymen Crusher said:
Yes because he was hw champ. Regardless of whatever we want to say Brock would have beat anyone at that time in the ufc
Click to expand...
Except those who actually beat him.
 
Deceasedxo said:
Also any other fight, ref would have stopped it as a tko so I always see that win as bullshit.
Click to expand...
There's an argument to be made, but it's not like it was the only fight to ever be allowed to continue past a beat down. Given the fact that Lesnar came back and won, it's hard to argue that the wrong call was made.
 
Brock may have been the best raw athlete in the UFC. If he trained UFC most of his life he had potential to be the GOAT. His biggest issue was taking hits, but i think that was due to inexperience. He would turtle up and run away. With more yrs of training i think. he could of learned better defense and counters
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,800
Messages
57,684,182
Members
175,807
Latest member
Claymore

Share this page

Back
Top