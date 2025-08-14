Is Brock the undisputed best MMA fighter who also pro wrestled?

I thought you said Brock would beat anyone in the WWE at that time, which of course is true. How the hell would he beat "anyone in the UFC" at that time lmao. We literally saw that wasn't true. Carwin beat the living piss out of him despite losing, and Cain eventually beat his ass too when he got the chance to fight him.



Lesnar never fought JDS or Nogueira either. Lesnar beat like one guy in his prime in Frank Mir, so no, Brock wouldn't have beaten the piss out of anyone in the UFC (and many top tier HWs were not even in the UFC at that time, so what fucking relevance does that have with an all time MMA list?).