Is Brock Lesnar teh scariest LOOKin fighter with the LEAST threat?

suhdude

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
May 14, 2016
Messages
694
Reaction score
437
Brock Lesnar is a huge man.

Jacked.

But...

His fighting skill sucks.

Dude straight has rudimentary skills when it comes to MMA.

IDK why ppl get so worked up about him, but he would get rag dolled by a local dagistani 200 pounder that's a training partner.

Who else is the the most intimidating WEAK fighter??
 
I think you are confusing Lesnar with Greg Hardy
 
Lol st a dagistani fighter fighting someone who is 70 lbs bigger than him.

Also, nice troll job.
 
Dagestani fighters are kinda doo doo at heavier weight classes. There have been a few heavies in the UFC and they were duds.
 
suhdude said:
Brock Lesnar is a huge man.

Jacked.

But...

His fighting skill sucks.

Dude straight has rudimentary skills when it comes to MMA.

IDK why ppl get so worked up about him, but he would get rag dolled by a local dagistani 200 pounder that's a training partner.

Who else is the the most intimidating WEAK fighter??
Click to expand...
Maybe I'm missing something but nobody rag dolled Brock...did they? Sure he lost to Mir, but was winning. Was getting hit ALOT by Carwin, but won...got outstruck by Cain and Overeem but I don't recall him ever being ragdolled.
 
tat2man5k said:
Maybe I'm missing something but nobody rag dolled Brock...did they? Sure he lost to Mir, but was winning. Was getting hit ALOT by Carwin, but won...got outstruck by Cain and Overeem but I don't recall him ever being ragdolled.
Click to expand...
IIRC Cain, Ubereem and Randy all manhandled Bork at some stage of their fights. Randy looked great for a much smaller man, until he got clipped
 
