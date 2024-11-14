Is Brock Lesnar teh scariest LOOKin fighter with the LEAST threat?

Brock Lesnar is a huge man.
Jacked.
But...
His fighting skill sucks.
Dude straight has rudimentary skills when it comes to MMA.
IDK why ppl get so worked up about him, but he would get rag dolled by a local dagistani 200 pounder that's a training partner.
Who else is the the most intimidating WEAK fighter??
Jacked.
But...
His fighting skill sucks.
Dude straight has rudimentary skills when it comes to MMA.
IDK why ppl get so worked up about him, but he would get rag dolled by a local dagistani 200 pounder that's a training partner.
Who else is the the most intimidating WEAK fighter??