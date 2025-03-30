Is Brandon Moreno the most popular Flyweight in UFC history?

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 22,740
- Reaction score
- 50,056
This has always been a divison that struggle with needle movers but Moreno seems to have substantial fanbase especially amoung Spanish speaking fans.
There is a good chance he headlines Noche UFC 3.
The only competion I see is Muhhamd Mokaev and is Mulsim fanbase.
What do you Sherbums think?
There is a good chance he headlines Noche UFC 3.
The only competion I see is Muhhamd Mokaev and is Mulsim fanbase.
What do you Sherbums think?