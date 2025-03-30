Is Brandon Moreno the most popular Flyweight in UFC history?

POLL: Is Moreno the most popular Flyweight of ALL TIME??

  • Yes

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • No

    Votes: 3 60.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,740
Reaction score
50,056
This has always been a divison that struggle with needle movers but Moreno seems to have substantial fanbase especially amoung Spanish speaking fans.

There is a good chance he headlines Noche UFC 3.

The only competion I see is Muhhamd Mokaev and is Mulsim fanbase.

What do you Sherbums think?
 
Cejudo when he knocked out TJ was the most popular 125 ever was ever
 
