Is Boxrec's Team a Flock of Fucking Morons?

You can't even find a damn year that a fight happened.
They're "Apr 15" is informative... to a degree. But click on the event and those dipsticks didn't include a point where the actual year is readily available.

What once was a great site has become a pile of shit.
 
When they started calculating KO % based on only wins rather than total fights, I knew whoever was running the website is a fucking idiot. If you don't know what I mean, I'm referring to if a boxer has only 10 wins and has won all those by KO but has 100 losses, it says his KO % is 100%, which is obviously a fucking useless stat because it implies he's some big hitter which he obviously isn't because he's got a hundred losses. That's an extreme example which obviously almost certainly would never happen but I'm just demonstrating the problem with it.
 
Yeah, they only picked boxrec.com as the site address because retardzone.cawm was already taken :rolleyes:
 
