Is Boxrec's Team a Flock of F*cking Morons?

MC Paul Barman

You can't even find a damn year that a fight happened.
They're "Apr 15" is informative... to a degree. But click on the event and those dipsticks didn't include a point where the actual year is readily available.

What once was a great site has become a pile of shit.
 
When they started calculating KO % based on only wins rather than total fights, I knew whoever was running the website is a fucking idiot. If you don't know what I mean, I'm referring to if a boxer has only 10 wins and has won all those by KO but has 100 losses, it says his KO % is 100%, which is obviously a fucking useless stat because it implies he's some big hitter which he obviously isn't because he's got a hundred losses. That's an extreme example which obviously almost certainly would never happen but I'm just demonstrating the problem with it.
 
log in, and you get a lot more information... including of course the full date of fights.

i think it's dumb, but they're trying to get more registered users by limiting the data visible to anonymous visitors.
 
treelo said:
i generally use wikipedia now instead, especially once they stopped recognising one of the titles
Click to expand...
now this is the fucked part, as far as i'm concerned. they just removed all mention of WBA.

can't do that shit if you want to at least appear professional, no matter what the reason is. even if you decide not to record it in future fights (which would also be dumb), you can't simply scrub it from past fights.
 
