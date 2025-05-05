Is Borderline Personality Disorder obvious in a person?

Intermission
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 2,718
- Reaction score
- 1,539
Is it always obvious or can it be subtle? I had a relationship that flipped outside my control. Meaning the shift happened when we didnt engage. Thats sign nr 1.
Sign nr 2 is that the shift was between admiration and downgrading of my character.
Sign 3 is that the woman is 29 and has only had a boyfriend once, when she was 20, for two years. Very strange. Sleeps around a lot and is very manic about sex.
What goes against it:
Doesnt show any outward anger. Never bombed me with texts. Very passive aggressive in everything she did.
Sign nr 2 is that the shift was between admiration and downgrading of my character.
Sign 3 is that the woman is 29 and has only had a boyfriend once, when she was 20, for two years. Very strange. Sleeps around a lot and is very manic about sex.
What goes against it:
Doesnt show any outward anger. Never bombed me with texts. Very passive aggressive in everything she did.
Last edited: