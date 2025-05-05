Is Borderline Personality Disorder obvious in a person?

I

Intermission

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
2,718
Reaction score
1,539
Is it always obvious or can it be subtle? I had a relationship that flipped outside my control. Meaning the shift happened when we didnt engage. Thats sign nr 1.

Sign nr 2 is that the shift was between admiration and downgrading of my character.

Sign 3 is that the woman is 29 and has only had a boyfriend once, when she was 20, for two years. Very strange. Sleeps around a lot and is very manic about sex.

What goes against it:

Doesnt show any outward anger. Never bombed me with texts. Very passive aggressive in everything she did.
 
Last edited:
Intermission said:
Is it always obvious or can it be subtle? I had a relationship that flipped outside my control. Meaning the shift happened when we didnt engage. Thats sign nr 1.

Sign nr 2 is that the shift was between admiration and downgrading of my character.

Sign 3 is that the woman is 29 and has only had a boyfriend once, when she was 20, for two years. Very strange. Sleeps around a lot and is very manic about sex.

What goes against it:

Doesnt show any outward anger. Never bombed me with texts. Very passive aggressive in everything she did.
Click to expand...
Avoid women that sleeps around …. Imagine sleeping around for almost 10 years … yikes
 
Intermission said:
Is it always obvious or can it be subtle? I had a relationship that flipped outside my control. Meaning the shift happened when we didnt engage. Thats sign nr 1.

Sign nr 2 is that the shift was between admiration and downgrading of my character.

Sign 3 is that the woman is 29 and has only had a boyfriend once, when she was 20, for two years. Very strange. Sleeps around a lot and is very manic about sex.

What goes against it:

Doesnt show any outward anger. Never bombed me with texts. Very passive aggressive in everything she did.
Click to expand...
WTF does that even mean? Sounds like BS for people to claim victim status and pharma group to push pills
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,957
Messages
57,256,642
Members
175,603
Latest member
James Wilson

Share this page

Back
Top