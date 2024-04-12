Is Bobby "King" Green bisexual or something? #UFC300

Leviticus

Leviticus

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 6, 2021
Messages
853
Reaction score
2,359
He is always coming out with the different style in his fights. But yesterday his outfit at the UFC 300 presser seemed kind of like he was trying to tell us something.



Kind of reminded me of Dennis Rodman in this one. I think it would be great if Bobby Green came out as bi and we could celebrate him and UFC 300 at the same time! Seems like alot of fighters are dropping subtle hints nowadays since Izzy became a trailblazer in the UFC.



He standing on business for this one.
 
lol which other fighters are dropping subtle hints? besides izzi of course
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
Looks like he was wearing some mascara and eyeliner. Its a good thing because it will run down his cheek when Miller chokes him out
Click to expand...
200w.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Finishing off the UFC 300 Card.
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Striker33
S
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
legedema
legedema
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira
Replies
3
Views
682
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,773
Messages
55,381,068
Members
174,755
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top