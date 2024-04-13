Is Bobby Green who we thought Kevin Holland would be?

Bobby Green is everything we thought Kevin Holland was supposed to be. All holland gave us was bad losses and a lot of chatter.
 
How did these twitter judges have it 19-19 after 2 rounds? Dana, turn off these twitter post during the fight. It’s so annoying.
 
Bobby is the type of guy to get slump KO'd by a journeyman hitter like Dober.

He'll look great in favorable matchups and get out classed when fighting the elite.
 
rjmbrd said:
Bobby is the type of guy to get slump KO'd by a journeyman hitter like Dober.

He'll look great in favorable matchups and get out classed when fighting the elite.
Fair comment. He should be a contender but there's definitely something missing in his make up that's prevented it and occasionally throws up aberrations in his performances. Nonetheless he's always an entertaining watch.
 
rjmbrd said:
Bobby is the type of guy to get slump KO'd by a journeyman hitter like Dober.

He'll look great in favorable matchups and get out classed when fighting the elite.
that's because his defense is just random movement with actual defensive moves mixed in. look how he got rocked by Miller after dominating him. he put his head out there perfectly for Jim to land that left. it's the kind of thing someone does on purpose to setup a counter except he didn't do it for that, he did it because he thought he was actually out of the lane but he was literally lining himself up for it. shit like that happens to him all the time in his fights, he puts himself in vulnerable positions and doesn't realize it.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
that's because his defense is just random movement with actual defensive moves mixed in. look how he got rocked by Miller after dominating him. he put his head out there perfectly for Jim to land that left. it's the kind of thing someone does on purpose to setup a counter except he didn't do it for that, he did it because he thought he was actually out of the lane but he was literally lining himself up for it. shit like that happens to him all the time in his fights, he puts himself in vulnerable positions and doesn't realize it.
I think that is completely on point.

He may or may not be coachable. To be this deep in his career and have zero conception of fundamentals is bad. You can only go so far with this type of game and he relies on athleticism more than is reasonable.
 
I just don't get the hate for Bobby. Every sport needs talented, flawed, dickheads like Green. A roster of homogeneous pros makes for a much duller sport.
 
2dtT.gif
 
They are about the same, win some, lose some, every big fight they are in they lose.
 
Eric Silva 2.0 said:
Paddy beats Bobby and maybe beats him easily. Paddy will take him to the ground and drown him there.
Certainly a possibility, but it's precisely the sort of occasion that Green gets motivated for and I'd favour him to make Paddy look like a tit. I also have a sneaking suspicion that Paddy will struggle with the trash talk more than most.
 
