Is Bobby Green who we thought Kevin Holland would be?

Bobby Green is everything we thought Kevin Holland was supposed to be. All holland gave us was bad losses and a lot of chatter.
Kevin Holland is pretty awesome for what he is.
I watched it, so....I still don't know what you talking about
Islam and Turner completely smoked Bobby.. he didn't belong there with those guys.
Bobby is the type of guy to get slump KO'd by a journeyman hitter like Dober.
He'll look great in favorable matchups and get out classed when fighting the elite.
Watch what Dober and Turner did to Bobby, lol.
Green has like 15 losses lol
that's because his defense is just random movement with actual defensive moves mixed in. look how he got rocked by Miller after dominating him. he put his head out there perfectly for Jim to land that left. it's the kind of thing someone does on purpose to setup a counter except he didn't do it for that, he did it because he thought he was actually out of the lane but he was literally lining himself up for it. shit like that happens to him all the time in his fights, he puts himself in vulnerable positions and doesn't realize it.
Paddy beats Bobby and maybe beats him easily. Paddy will take him to the ground and drown him there.I've always loved watching Bobby. And be in no doubt, he would fucking starch Paddy.
