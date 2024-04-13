Is Bobby Green who we thought Kevin Holland would be?

rjmbrd said: Bobby is the type of guy to get slump KO'd by a journeyman hitter like Dober.



He'll look great in favorable matchups and get out classed when fighting the elite. Click to expand...

that's because his defense is just random movement with actual defensive moves mixed in. look how he got rocked by Miller after dominating him. he put his head out there perfectly for Jim to land that left. it's the kind of thing someone does on purpose to setup a counter except he didn't do it for that, he did it because he thought he was actually out of the lane but he was literally lining himself up for it. shit like that happens to him all the time in his fights, he puts himself in vulnerable positions and doesn't realize it.