Is Bo the biggest bust since Royce Alger??

sigh, SMH.
no one is a bust after one loss. especially the first one of their career. go shake your fist at something else.
Some people are busts after one loss.sigh, SMH.
no one is a bust after one loss. especially the first one of their career. go shake your fist at something else.
Weird.I havent seen that guys name mentioned in forever. I mention it twice today and a thread appears.Non-casuals will know…
Discuss.
Theorically, the closest dude on this list is... Ed Herman lolIt's my personal belief that Dana made a muti-million dollar bet with lorenzo wagering that dana could take any random ginger and make him UFC champion with clever fight selection and promotion; Lorenzo maintains that no ginger can be a UFC champ no matter how you skew the promoting and match making. I can imagine that dana maybe said something like "Gimme 20 years, And I'll make it happen."
Dana has already burned through Sam Alvey (he tried a LONG LONG time with this one), Shahbazyan, Spike Carlyle, Ed herman, and Paul Felder. Bo is his great white hope, and Time is very clearly running out as we can tell by how aggressively he's marketing Bo. If i had to guess, He only has about 1 year left to make a ginger UFC champion before he has to pay up.
It's my personal belief that Dana made a muti-million dollar bet with lorenzo wagering that dana could take any random ginger and make him UFC champion with clever fight selection and promotion; Lorenzo maintains that no ginger can be a UFC champ no matter how you skew the promoting and match making. I can imagine that dana maybe said something like "Gimme 20 years, And I'll make it happen."
Dana has already burned through Sam Alvey (he tried a LONG LONG time with this one), Shahbazyan, Spike Carlyle, Ed herman, and Paul Felder. Bo is his great white hope, and Time is very clearly running out as we can tell by how aggressively he's marketing Bo. If i had to guess, He only has about 1 year left to make a ginger UFC champion before he has to pay up.
You're right that's an absolutely sus signing and Sharabullet cant even fight in the states im pretty sure. That was his long shot back up back up planDon't forget Shara. Of all the elite prospects and champions they could have signed, they signed the blind guy to a 100k contract out of the gate and he turned out to be somewhat of a fraud too.
You're right that's an absolutely sus signing and Sharabullet cant even fight in the states im pretty sure. That was his long shot back up back up plan
it was an accumulation of body shots, not just one, Bo was thoroughly destroyed, I dont see how he "folded" as if he had quit in him, there's only so much damage you can take, dude couldnt even panick wrestle, he was so hurt.Really depends on on he takes this loss; however, the way he reacted to pressure and being the nail didn't look good. He folded as soon as the fight got hard.
I keep hearing about, well that knee was right on the button - well if that is true he would have been laid out much longer, he was right back up after taking that knee.
Anyhow, he has a lot to work on - probably needs to go back to crushing cans for a few fights then step up again and then we'll have the answer.
And he reminds me more of David Terrell - big hype, crushing guys that he was supposed to then ran into a hardened hammer in the form of Evan Tanner. Lost and never really recovered from it. The way that he reacted as soon as the fight got hard, he wanted out prior to the knee that dropped him, reminds me of Terrell.