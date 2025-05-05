Is Bo the biggest bust since Royce Alger??

VAfan said:
sigh, SMH.

no one is a bust after one loss. especially the first one of their career. go shake your fist at something else.
Preach it brudduh. I was never on the Bo hype-train, but also don't have anything against him. He's a high level wrestler that could adapt very well to MMA. He was undefeated, and just got beaten by a very well-credentialed veteran in his prime.
I swear people these days don't have hobbies or lack attention-spans or something, because everything and everyone needs to either be the literal "best eva", or they were always shit and should retire. So lame.

p.s. WAR RDR
 
It's my personal belief that Dana made a muti-million dollar bet with lorenzo wagering that dana could take any random ginger and make him UFC champion with clever fight selection and promotion; Lorenzo maintains that no ginger can be a UFC champ no matter how you skew the promoting and match making. I can imagine that dana maybe said something like "Gimme 20 years, And I'll make it happen."


Dana has already burned through Sam Alvey (he tried a LONG LONG time with this one), Shahbazyan, Spike Carlyle, Ed herman, and Paul Felder. Bo is his great white hope, and Time is very clearly running out as we can tell by how aggressively he's marketing Bo. If i had to guess, He only has about 1 year left to make a ginger UFC champion before he has to pay up.
 
I don't like Bo, but I would hardly call him a bust yet.

Cejudo got smoked by DJ in their first fight, then lost a decision effectively killing his hype, at least momentarily.
He came back, beat DJ, and went on to have an all star career.

If Bo comes back and gets 2-3 impressive wins, then wins a title, no one will call him a bust.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Theorically, the closest dude on this list is... Ed Herman lol
 
Nickal has the wrestling and a knack for BJJ so can still amount to something but his last couple of fights have shown he's nowhere near ready to be a top 10-15 guy let alone a contender. I have less doubts in his skill than I do his mindset - these specialists who don't seem too fussed about MMA outside of giving it a go, can well just go back 'home' once they hit a roadblock. I have this feeling about Bo, I just don't think he's that into MMA really. That was the first time we saw him against adversity whatsoever and he looked like a fish out of water, albeit against a really good opponent. I hope he sticks it out at least for another year, see how it goes.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Don't forget Shara. Of all the elite prospects and champions they could have signed, they signed the blind guy to a 100k contract out of the gate and he turned out to be somewhat of a fraud too.
 
HuskySamoan said:
You're right that's an absolutely sus signing and Sharabullet cant even fight in the states im pretty sure. That was his long shot back up back up plan
 
Like I've said before,

Only one NCAA div 1 champ under heavyweight has been UFC champ... Johnny hendricks

Bo has time but it's not looking good.

But I will start rooting for him now., hope he proves me wrong
 
RockyLockridge said:
Even the other Dagestani ginger who was an standout amateur got leveled by a Brazilian on the contender series. I guess there's only one Canelo, one Blake Griffin, one Bjorn Bork, one Xabi Alonso etc.
 
Really depends on on he takes this loss; however, the way he reacted to pressure and being the nail didn't look good. He folded as soon as the fight got hard.

I keep hearing about, well that knee was right on the button - well if that is true he would have been laid out much longer, he was right back up after taking that knee.

Anyhow, he has a lot to work on - probably needs to go back to crushing cans for a few fights then step up again and then we'll have the answer.

And he reminds me more of David Terrell - big hype, crushing guys that he was supposed to then ran into a hardened hammer in the form of Evan Tanner. Lost and never really recovered from it. The way that he reacted as soon as the fight got hard, he wanted out prior to the knee that dropped him, reminds me of Terrell.
 
Aron pico was a pretty darn big hype job, derailed big time, however getting back on track again. Bo was an epic fail for sure, even bigger hype job. Alexander Houston, that was a lame and predictable failure, Sage, Askren, nothing beats the Askren fail train in the UFC, but from an odds POV, Aaron was +500 when fighting Corrales in 2019, and got his lights shut off in a minute or so.
 
GordoBarraBJJ said:
it was an accumulation of body shots, not just one, Bo was thoroughly destroyed, I dont see how he "folded" as if he had quit in him, there's only so much damage you can take, dude couldnt even panick wrestle, he was so hurt.
 
