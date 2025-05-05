Is Bo the biggest bust since Royce Alger??

Really depends on on he takes this loss; however, the way he reacted to pressure and being the nail didn't look good. He folded as soon as the fight got hard.



I keep hearing about, well that knee was right on the button - well if that is true he would have been laid out much longer, he was right back up after taking that knee.



Anyhow, he has a lot to work on - probably needs to go back to crushing cans for a few fights then step up again and then we'll have the answer.



And he reminds me more of David Terrell - big hype, crushing guys that he was supposed to then ran into a hardened hammer in the form of Evan Tanner. Lost and never really recovered from it. The way that he reacted as soon as the fight got hard, he wanted out prior to the knee that dropped him, reminds me of Terrell.