Georges St-Pierre praises 'complete package' Belal Muhammad
"Belal is the complete package,...he's good everywhere and he's got a very awkward style that throws a lot of people off, especially standing up in the striking department....
It's always about cracking the code, and he's the champion for a reason. Nobody has cracked the code so far and Belal's style is very aggressive. He puts a constant forward pressure and he makes guys fight on their heels. He's very good at changing levels and changing the momentum of the fight and that's his main asset. That's his bread and butter...
YES. He makes up for whatever physical deficits he has with a fight IQ that's off the charts. I respect that a hell of a lot more than the fighter blessed with all the ability in the world that keeps losing because of stupid mistakes.