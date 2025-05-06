Media Is Belal Muhammad Any Good?

Fuck off, AI.
I'm not sure that there's anything in this life I hate more than AI-generated content and AI-generated voices.
 

Georges St-Pierre praises 'complete package' Belal Muhammad​

"Belal is the complete package...

oski

Thread 'GSP's Take on Belal Muhammad vs the Silver Lake Narrartive (supported by many regs here)'

Georges St-Pierre praises 'complete package' Belal Muhammad​

"Belal is the complete package,...he's good everywhere and he's got a very awkward style that throws a lot of people off, especially standing up in the striking department....

It's always about cracking the code, and he's the champion for a reason. Nobody has cracked the code so far and Belal's style is very aggressive. He puts a constant forward pressure and he makes guys fight on their heels. He's very good at changing levels and changing the momentum of the fight and that's his main asset. That's his bread and butter...
  • Like
 
With a couple more decision victories he may tie GSP’s decision record after he became champ.
 
It's a very refined style to avoid the fight. I'm starting to hate the term "positional dominance" because it implies there's some kind of fight going on.
 
YES. He makes up for whatever physical deficits he has with a fight IQ that's off the charts. I respect that a hell of a lot more than the fighter blessed with all the ability in the world that keeps losing because of stupid mistakes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Jack Della Maddalena vs Belal Muhammad - Who wins?
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,024
Messages
57,260,966
Members
175,607
Latest member
andhikaantrada

Share this page

Back
Top