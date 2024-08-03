Is Belal like a modern day version of Matt Lindland??

Let’s go thru the similarities:

Great grappling/wrestling

Decision machines

Unpopular with Dana

Not many fans/followers

Boring but effective

Wookie looking.


Maybe more similarities
 
I don't think anyone will ever come close to the fighter that was Matt Lindland. He was all to himself.
 
Belal probably won't even sell 80K PPV's as champ. He's probably gonna be WMMA tier of how fights sell.

But it means that Belal is fighting Shavkat, so it's a great situation for the fans. This new guard of WW has been needing to get in the mix for awhile now.
 
the only similarity is that both you and your threads suck..
 
GSP is the goat and Belal… is Belal
 
BEATDOWNS said:
the only similarity is that both you and your threads suck..
https://media.tenor.com/h8ED1ZFOYJQAAAAM/oh-come-on.gif
 
OP is of course trolling but the 'decision machine' narrative is a fake one about Lindland that a lot of MMA fans believe.

Decision rate of only 27% in wins. Only went to a decision 1/9 times in defeat.

If you watched a Lindaland fight you had a nearly 8/10 chance of seeing him either finish someone or get finished.
 
Belal at least seems like a decent fella. Lindland was a raging asshole.
 
Matt Lindland has better hair genetics...
 
