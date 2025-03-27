Social Is being a teacher worth it now?

Are there any teachers here who could chime in and speak about the current state of modern teaching?
I'm going to start a classics degree in Fall, and, considering the Hunger Games that is modern academia, I'll probably wind up teaching Latin + classical civilisation in HS if I do everything right.

However, all I ever heard is bad stories online about the state of modern teaching. Of how kids have gotten completely feral, of kids not being able to read basic books, of disinterested parents, of massive class sizes etc. Teachers are now leaving in droves and whatnot, and I'm wondering if it's even a path worth going down now.
 
dazed-and.gif


For real though it's a tough job unless you are in a very good public school or private school, and that's what I heard from friends who are teachers and administrators
 
Every male I know that is in the teaching field has ended up married, with a multitude of pets and have no children.

Tells me everything I need to know about the profession.
 
If you love children and have a passion for helping to make our future brighter and smarter, then please go into the field..

But it doesn’t pay worth shit…
 
I have a friend that does well. But he's very smart, so he always finds ways to connect with the students. Plus he teaches media, so the kids learn how to edit videos and stuff. Since every kid wants to be a YouTuber, they're a little more interested in his subject.

I think if you're trying to teach math or history it would be much worse because the kids aren't interested in that stuff.

Dealing with parents is the worst though. But then you get summers off, so...
 
Can't comment on the U.S put I have been a teacher in Canada for 20 years. It's a tough job. Big class sizes, more responsibilities and data collection than ever, behavior and classroom management concerns, less support and involvement from parents and guardians, are all ongoing issues. You have to be really passionate about teaching and it surely is not without its rewards. I still love working with students after all these years. They are unintentionally hilarious.

As far as pay, I make $100,000 cdn with 20 years in and one master's degree. A second and third masters degrees would increase that another $10,000ish.
 
What's the connection here given the results from the American school system have shown a downward trend for decades. How is that making the future brighter and smarter?

Not a gotcha, just genuinely curious what this even means.
 
You’d be a unicorn in a field of Karen steers

I guess the pros are you can get a pension and of course be a role model

The cons would be shitty admin and parents
 
The politics and guidelines are ridiculous from what I hear. One of my former employees came from the teaching world. The pay is not good, but honestly, I'm shocked what coaches get paid now in our district. If you supplement your teaching with coaching, you can make decent coin.
 
