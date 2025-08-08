  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Is Back to the Future (1985) based on Grecian mythology like The Oddyssey and Oedipus Rex?

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
13,718
Reaction score
13,001
Grok4:

Back to the Future (1985) isn’t directly based on Grecian mythology like The Odyssey or Oedipus Rex, but it shares thematic echoes with these ancient stories due to its use of universal storytelling archetypes. Let’s break it down:

Time Travel and Fate: In Back to the Future, Marty McFly’s journey through time to 1955 involves navigating a delicate balance to ensure his own existence, much like how fate and destiny are central to Grecian myths. In Oedipus Rex, Oedipus tries to escape a prophesied fate (killing his father, marrying his mother) but fulfills it through his actions. Similarly, Marty risks erasing his own existence by interfering with his parents’ meeting, creating a paradox he must resolve. Both stories explore the tension between free will and predetermined outcomes, a common theme in Greek mythology.

<5>
The Hero’s Journey: The Odyssey follows Odysseus’ epic quest to return home, facing trials and transformations. Marty’s adventure in Back to the Future mirrors this: he’s thrust into an unfamiliar world (1955), faces challenges (ensuring his parents fall in love, escaping Biff), and returns home transformed. While not a direct adaptation, this structure aligns with Joseph Campbell’s monomyth, which draws heavily from Greek epics like The Odyssey.

Parental Dynamics: In Oedipus Rex, the parent-child relationship is central (albeit tragically). Back to the Future plays with this more lightheartedly—Marty interacts with his teenage parents, influencing their relationship and, indirectly, his own identity. The dynamic of a child shaping their parents’ fate flips the traditional Greek tragic model but echoes its focus on familial ties.
<mma4>
No Direct Mythological Basis: Despite these parallels, there’s no evidence from Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, or other creators that Back to the Future was explicitly inspired by Grecian mythology. The film draws more from 1980s pop culture, science fiction (e.g., H.G. Wells’ The Time Machine), and universal storytelling tropes. Its time-travel mechanics and comedic tone are far removed from the solemnity of Greek tragedy or epic poetry.

Cultural Archetypes: The similarities arise because both Back to the Future and Greek myths tap into timeless human concerns—identity, destiny, and the consequences of actions. These archetypes make the film feel mythic, even if it’s not a direct adaptation.

jsmPJ5U.gif
 
So Hollywood has been out of ideas since 8th century!

Not shocked…
 
Be honest, how many of all would have banged your mom back in the 50s if she looked like Lea Thompson?

1754664752588.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,377
Messages
57,661,289
Members
175,790
Latest member
MixedMaritalArts

Share this page

Back
Top