Is Azamat Bekoev ethnic Ossetian?

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP
The thin end of the wedge
@Steel
- Joined
Jan 25, 2009
- Messages
- 27,443
- Reaction score
- 16,736
I know he comes from Ossetia but there are a few ethnic groups there.
Ossetians are very interesting IMO:
- top brass in wrestling and judo
- descendants from the Scyths (antique step people with a death cult)
- a third of them still have their ancestral pagan religion
- only Iranian family language spoken in Europe. I think that Ossetians can understand Persian and Kurdish for example.
Discuss. @RichardHarrow this could be interesting for you.
