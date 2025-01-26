  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Is Azamat Bekoev ethnic Ossetian?

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP

The thin end of the wedge
@Steel
Joined
Jan 25, 2009
Messages
27,443
Reaction score
16,736
I know he comes from Ossetia but there are a few ethnic groups there.
Ossetians are very interesting IMO:
- top brass in wrestling and judo
- descendants from the Scyths (antique step people with a death cult)
- a third of them still have their ancestral pagan religion
- only Iranian family language spoken in Europe. I think that Ossetians can understand Persian and Kurdish for example.

Discuss. @RichardHarrow this could be interesting for you.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,144
Messages
56,815,046
Members
175,415
Latest member
markgripstrength

Share this page

Back
Top