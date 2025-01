Is Azamat Bekoev ethnic Ossetian?

I know he comes from Ossetia but there are a few ethnic groups there.Ossetians are very interesting IMO:- top brass in wrestling and judo- descendants from the Scyths (antique step people with a death cult)- a third of them still have their ancestral pagan religion- only Iranian family language spoken in Europe. I think that Ossetians can understand Persian and Kurdish for example.Discuss. @RichardHarrow this could be interesting for you.