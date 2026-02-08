Is Aspinall's eye really hurt or not?

Everyone with good eyes moved over. Even the Croatians. Stipe Miocic for example has his brain poked and fights on.His eyes were always bad. It’s genetic. Every Brit with good eyes headed for the Americas around 250 years ago
He's having surgery on his eyes. He could be fucked.I don't know who to believe anymore.
His eyes were always bad. It’s genetic. Every Brit with good eyes headed for the Americas around 250 years ago
agreedIdk
Who cares?
I like to watch fighters who want to fight.
It's easy to rip on ole Tommy Aspinall until he comes out of surgery looking like this
Aspinall definitely puts off that Large Marge vibe.It's easy to rip on ole Tommy Aspinall until he comes out of surgery looking like this