Is Arman Tsarukyan mob-related?

Tsarukyan said in an interview with Cejudo and Usman that his family is rich and the money comes from construction
I wanted to understand how rich as the guy flies in private jets and drives six-figure cars
I looked into it and got into that page
Gagik Tsarukyan - Wikipedia

He is the uncle of UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan
His uncle is some sort of Don Corleone of Armenia. He's the richest man of the country while being a ganster in the 70s (went in jail for gang rape and robbery according to the Wikipedia article). He became a strong man over 7 years in USSR jail (boxing, wrestling, arm wrestling).
Over the 1990s, he created 30 companies (brewery, pharma, furniture, cement, vodka, name it), which looks like a bit like the Russian gangsters who became millionnaires under Boris Elstin. He also funded Air Armenia
Then he became a politician
Since 2020 he's investigated for bribery in elections, irregularities in his gambling business, corruption and selling land to his company as a mayor of a city at low cost
In 1999, Armenian journalists were already calling him Armenian mafia https://a1plus.am/en/article/482187
 
If i was Islam i would be scared for my farm if i win....
 
I don't even know what you are talking about.

I didn't see nothin.
 
