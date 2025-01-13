Is Arman Tsarukyan mob-related?

Koala
Tsarukyan said in an interview with Cejudo and Usman that his family is rich and the money comes from construction
I wanted to understand how rich as the guy flies in private jets and drives six-figure cars
I looked into it and got into that page
He is the uncle of UFC lightweight Arman Tsarukyan
His uncle is some sort of Don Corleone of Armenia. He's the richest man of the country while being a ganster in the 70s (went in jail for gang rape and robbery according to the Wikipedia article). He became a strong man over 7 years in USSR jail (boxing, wrestling, arm wrestling).
Over the 1990s, he created 30 companies (brewery, pharma, furniture, cement, vodka, name it), which looks like a bit like the Russian gangsters who became millionnaires under Boris Elstin. He also funded Air Armenia
Then he became a politician
Since 2020 he's investigated for bribery in elections, irregularities in his gambling business, corruption and selling land to his company as a mayor of a city at low cost
In 1999, Armenian journalists were already calling him Armenian mafia https://a1plus.am/en/article/482187
