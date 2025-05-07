Is Arman Tsarukyan is speedrunning getting cut from the UFC?

WoozyFailGuy
Cliffs:
- Arman in a Georgian interview let loose that he is "pissed at the UFC" for being "disrespectful" towards him for offering him a rematch with Gamrot
- Arman: "The UFC offered me a fight in Abu Dhabi in July, main event but I turned it down because they offered me an opponent I didn't want to fight. He is below me in the rankings, so I didn't see a reason to fight him."
- Interviewer: Won't that make the UFC angry because after you withdrew from your last fight you said you'd fight anyone?"
- Moicano says that in the middle of the night before the event, Hunter called him telling him to make championship weight at 155 instead of 156, and offering to pay him just for that.
- Moicano also says Hunter specifically said both guys are a little heavy
- Many clips of Arman chowing down on enormous amounts of carb loaded foods (I also think Arman was fat and the back injury was BS)
- Gamrot is too low ranked and "on a losing streak" yet Arman immediately suggests he fight Dan Hooker, one spot above Gamrot and a stylistic layup
- Reminder of Yair getting cut for ducking Zabit and Lamas in 2018
- Highlights Dustin Porier as the opposite of Arman, a firm negotiator but someone who understands how to keep his relationship with the UFC positive
- Paddy on full send calling out Arman for faking the back injury, how he was headspinning with nina drama. Paddy believes that Arman "Farted and followed through with shit comin down his leg" which means...something