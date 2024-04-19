Is Arman a hot head?

TimeToTrain
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2008
- Messages
- 3,722
- Reaction score
- 935
I don’t know much about the guy but he seemed classy against Charles until I saw the footage of him swinging at a fan, and another clip of him and his crew when he shoved Bobby Green. The man is starting to get his stardom and then all this tantrum appears. I remember Karo Parisyan and especially Manny Gamburyan were easily emotionally triggered.
Anyone know the back story of those two incidents?
