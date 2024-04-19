Is Arman a hot head?

TimeToTrain

TimeToTrain

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 18, 2008
Messages
3,722
Reaction score
935
I don’t know much about the guy but he seemed classy against Charles until I saw the footage of him swinging at a fan, and another clip of him and his crew when he shoved Bobby Green. The man is starting to get his stardom and then all this tantrum appears. I remember Karo Parisyan and especially Manny Gamburyan were easily emotionally triggered.

Anyone know the back story of those two incidents?
 
Yes, he is definetily a hot head.

I liked how classy he was in the interviews towards his last opponent, but he for sure has some issues controlling his emotions.
He is young and in that sense a little inexperienced, and it seems to be a bit of a cultural thing too.
 
Why do you think he wasn't showing he was a hothead before he had any stardom?
 
His coach seemed like a real douchebag, doing the crying gesture behind Arman repeatedly :rolleyes:
 
TimeToTrain said:
I don’t know much about the guy but he seemed classy against Charles until I saw the footage of him swinging at a fan, and another clip of him and his crew when he shoved Bobby Green. The man is starting to get his stardom and then all this tantrum appears. I remember Karo Parisyan and especially Manny Gamburyan were easily emotionally triggered.

Anyone know the back story of those two incidents?
Click to expand...

The guy grabbed him, he got what he deserved.
 
He stayed very calm and collected when those turds were disrespecting him at the q and a. This incident with the fan was somewhat surprising.
 
Conan the K-9 said:
Yes, he is definetily a hot head.

I liked how classy he was in the interviews towards his last opponent, but he for sure has some issues controlling his emotions.
He is young and in that sense a little inexperienced, and it seems to be a bit of a cultural thing too.
Click to expand...
That guy grabbed him though, seems like a fuck around situation tbf.
You're right though, he's young and we all remember what its like to be young.
 
If someone would interrupt my concentration in that way I would probably do the same thing. These are fighters who getting payed for beating people up, don´t talk shit to them.

I was raised in a community were it´s a common thing if you talk shit you get hit. But I´m not a hot head, I can be really nice to respectful people.

I´m not a fighter, don´t have to. You can people hurt more with the right words, at least it´s my experience.
 
He has been harassed and trash talked by the fans the whole build up. And in UFC 300 the fans seems very close with fighters during walk out, and gave him middle finger.
 
TimeToTrain said:
I don’t know much about the guy but he seemed classy against Charles until I saw the footage of him swinging at a fan, and another clip of him and his crew when he shoved Bobby Green. The man is starting to get his stardom and then all this tantrum appears. I remember Karo Parisyan and especially Manny Gamburyan were easily emotionally triggered.

Anyone know the back story of those two incidents?
Click to expand...
Wtf is this? Are you implying bc their Armenian heritage, these 3 fighters are less classy?
Stop being such a Nacy boy. They’re pro fighters. Don’t flip off pro fighters or anyone for that matter. Strickland jumped on DDP, does his ethnicity have anything to do with that? No it didn’t. Grow up
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ExitLUPin
The next gen LWs who were supposed to take over is one of the biggest derailings in MMA history
Replies
11
Views
510
Rektkid
Rektkid
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 300
2
Replies
24
Views
711
sonhow
sonhow

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,652
Messages
55,432,274
Members
174,775
Latest member
kilgorevontrouty

Share this page

Back
Top