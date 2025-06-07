Is Ariane da Silva the same person as Ariane Lipski?

prime_lobov
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jul 5, 2024
- Messages
- 522
- Reaction score
- 1,002
They look the same but then again I didn’t know Julianna Pena and Tatiana Suarez were different people until this year.
you and @Randy Fandy Fo Fanders always crack me upSame person as Anderson Silva
No. She was replaced by a Reptilian clone like BJ Penn's mom.
Is there a factory someone rolling out these androids
They look the same but then again I didn’t know Julianna Pena and Tatiana Suarez were different people until this year.
What have you been smoking?They look the same but then again I didn’t know Julianna Pena and Tatiana Suarez were different people until this year.