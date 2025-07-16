Is Anyone that Excited for This Weekend?

MMAProfessional

MMAProfessional

Golden Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 9, 2010
Messages
12,097
Reaction score
7,315
Looking at the fight card there are a lot of good fights but for PPV? Not a lot of steaks for these fights. The main event is cool but just because it's Poiriers retirement fight and you slap a BMF title on it doesn't make it enough to carry a card. Personally I don't care about the BMF title. It's clearly a tool to trick stupid fans into thinking that a title is on the line. I hated this the last time they did it to carry a card. So the headliner is Holloway vs Dustin 3 which I'm sure will be an awesome fight but we've seen this 2 times and Max has lost 2. With a win for Dustin it doesn't matter aside for the good ending for Dustin's career and if Max wins, yes he finally gets a win against Dustin, but does anyone really want to see Max fight Ilia again right now? I know Max said they promised him a title shot with a win but I have a hard time believing that.

I keep seeing this argument that there is this new lightweight Max so he's a different beast at LW now but is he really? The Gaethje fight didn't prove that to me. Sure he looked like he put on a little more muscle but I think stylistically Justin was a better matchup for max. Gaethje is pretty flat footed so it was great for Max's style of a lot of movement around the cage. That and he messed up Gaethje's face early so that helped a lot.

Then going down the card there is literally NO high stakes in any of the fights. Don't get me wrong there are a lot of fights that should be fun but not for a PPV. They did the typical throw in a good main event to carry the card but, for me, this main event isn't one that can do that.
 
Not really. Sure, I'll watch, but this card blows. UFC saving some good fights for their next client
 
Its typical of UFC events these days.

Devoid of anything really meaningful but costs more.

You're right though there is a fair few fun fights to see.
 
Nope
Rematch of a rematch with no clear implications
They should have done a BMF-themed card
 
Main Event - great standup slugfest
Costa - big following + antics
Holland vs D-Rod - should be a good slugfest
Ige vs Freire - another battle, foty candidate
MJ vs Zellhuber - screams finish
Vettori vs Allen - solid MW fight
Fuggit vs Dulatov - Fuck it
Ryan Spann - always good for a finish
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ArtardFiesta
Why didn't max put the BMF belt on the line against Ilia?
2
Replies
30
Views
470
fedorthegoat777
fedorthegoat777

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,939
Messages
57,568,231
Members
175,752
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top