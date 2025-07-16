Is Anyone that Excited for This Weekend?

Looking at the fight card there are a lot of good fights but for PPV? Not a lot of steaks for these fights. The main event is cool but just because it's Poiriers retirement fight and you slap a BMF title on it doesn't make it enough to carry a card. Personally I don't care about the BMF title. It's clearly a tool to trick stupid fans into thinking that a title is on the line. I hated this the last time they did it to carry a card. So the headliner is Holloway vs Dustin 3 which I'm sure will be an awesome fight but we've seen this 2 times and Max has lost 2. With a win for Dustin it doesn't matter aside for the good ending for Dustin's career and if Max wins, yes he finally gets a win against Dustin, but does anyone really want to see Max fight Ilia again right now? I know Max said they promised him a title shot with a win but I have a hard time believing that.



I keep seeing this argument that there is this new lightweight Max so he's a different beast at LW now but is he really? The Gaethje fight didn't prove that to me. Sure he looked like he put on a little more muscle but I think stylistically Justin was a better matchup for max. Gaethje is pretty flat footed so it was great for Max's style of a lot of movement around the cage. That and he messed up Gaethje's face early so that helped a lot.



Then going down the card there is literally NO high stakes in any of the fights. Don't get me wrong there are a lot of fights that should be fun but not for a PPV. They did the typical throw in a good main event to carry the card but, for me, this main event isn't one that can do that.