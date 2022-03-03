Is anyone here picking Aljo to win the rematch?

Sterling was dealing with spinal disc issues and that is by fact, it was causing him issues in one of his arms taking away his strength which is one of his biggest advantages over almost every BW. His cardio was also very suspect, usually he can go at a very high pace for 3 rounds and still be fresh in the 15th minute, but he was having issues being able to keep him with his usual pace even in SPARRING and Merab can vouch for him.Aljo took the 1st round off of Yan and arguably the 2nd if you score his activity and landed punches over the flash knockdown. The pace and pressure of Aljo was overwhelming Yan early and it was evident, if the Aljo we all know shows up, how do we know he won't be able to do that for 3 rounds and win the fight and if he has his usual cardio, how we know that he cant keep his pace up for all 5? Aljo also landed a good amount of body shots on Yan which can zap his energy for the latter fight, he also landed a huge knee on Yan, so did Sandhagen, what if this time he can land even more of them? Sterling was also able to take Yan down while having a disc badly damaged in his neck and his arms nerves decaying, what will Aljo be able to do with 2 arms and full strength, hmm? Let's act like ALJO didn't post a clip of him slipping on the mat when he had Yan on a good position on that mat, why was that cage so slippery? Doubt the one at T-Mobile Arena or the Honda Center will be like that.Aljamain also stated that in the day of the fight he ate close to nothing and his only meal was a small breakfast of 2 pancakes and some sausage, thats not enough food to fuel a fighter for a title match, especially one that he most likely planned to fight at a high pace with constant pressure and a variety of strikes, from knees, to looping hooks, to cracking straights.Let us remember about how Aljo dealt with Sandhagen, 1 round demolition job, made him look like he didn't belong in the same sport as him. Yan on the other hand lost the first 2 rounds and arguably the 5th, very close fight, he also resorted to taking Cory down when he's supposedly one of the best strikers in the UFC, let us not forget about how Cory also took Yan down, now imagine if that was the Funk Master.In the first fight Chetr Petr also gave his back up and so he did too in the Sandhagen fight when he tries to stand up, but due to the decaying of his arm during the Yan, aljo wasn't able to take advantage of it, but now Aljo will be 100% and aljo has a 71 inch reach, imagine him wrapping up a rear naked choke.Also when they've fought common opponents, Aljo dominated them, while Peanut Butr Petr went close to life and death. Aljo fought a Jimmie Rivera on a 20 fight winstreak in his prime and won an easy 30-27 with minimal damage taken and position given up, while Yan was getting pieced up until he landed some shots that put Jimmie down. In the Sandhagen fight I already said earlier, Aljo finished Cory in 1 round while Yan arguably lost (outlanded in 4 of the 5 rounds) giving up rounds 1 and 2 unanimously and R5 arguably, if you don't count Yan's after the bell shot like the rules indicate.I'm not one to accuse fighters of using banned substances, but during the 1st fight COVID was still in full swing and USADA was having trouble testing fighters especially ones like Yan who live in northern russia in a frozen tundra like Siberia and now that he's training in Thailand he's getting tested a fair amount, as you can see him post on his instagram everytime USADA tests him, but you never saw that in the lead up to the 1st fight. I'm just saying that Aljo has to have some good sources to accusse a fighter of doing banned subtances and bringing light to the lack of testing, respectfully.Could Yan be underestimating Aljo? Pre-Yan fight Aljo was a wrecking machine before the disc in his back got even worse and he was barely losing a round, I think we'll see an even better version of Aljo now that he's gotten the surgery and recovered well. Just saying to bring to light the old Aljo. But like I said, Yan could be underestimating him, he's constantly mocking Aljo and living on twitter instead of focusing on training and the training he is getting is in Thailand Tiger Muay Thai which is a striking gym, not a wrestling or grappling gym.Chetr Yan's TDD might not hold up and we might see a replay of Aljo's fight with Cory.