So, I've come to realize that I'm a huge tab hoarder. While I've mostly avoided this impulse in real life, on the internet I'm terrible in this respect. I have 59 open tabs right now, and that's after cleaning up and deleting at least 20 tabs on my browser. It's distressing. In the pre-internet days, I'm pretty sure I would've been that person who has piles of books and newspapers strewn about haphazardly in my home to such an extent that I could hardly walk. And I probably would've had at least a dozen cats, traipsing about over the piles of books and newspapers.