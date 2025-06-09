Is Anthony Joshua the worst of the best?

If you have two lists of HW champions that have mattered over the years and put in one list all the great champions who truly changed the sport, inside and outside of the ring. You would have guys like Lewis, Louis, Ali, Kiltchkos, Tyson, Fury, Holyfield, Usyk, Foreman, Bowe etc. you get my drift.



In the second list you have the guys who also mattered but common sonse would keep you from putting them on list A. We're talking the Michael Moorer's, John Ruiz' etc.



Naturally someone like Anthony Joshua, with a gold medal, a victory of shot Wladimir, filling out stadiums and being a relevant figure in the world of boxing for years, would easily be placed in the first list. You have to be a serious kind of hater to think otherwise.



My question is. Is he the worst of the list? He deserves to be in it but to me seems like the weakest strong heavyweight there's ever been.