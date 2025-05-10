Is American wrestling too rules/point/game based to really be a reliable indicator of takedown ability from upright stances?

Rataria

Rataria

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Oct 16, 2023
Messages
1,163
Reaction score
1,065
I mean , D1 wrestlers do pickup BJJ notably well, but for mma, the successful ones were not necesarily the best at their time. The record , credentials , and championships dont seem to matter as much by the time their career gets goin.

In Bo Nickäls case, he's actually proficient in high level mma, independent of his submission grappling game. At this stage in his technical abilities, hes more geared towards mma-Jj than actually live clinch takedown wrestling (which Is not Folkstyle American wrestling)
 
Its funny to me how many retards are acting like Bo Nickal is the determining factor for the effectiveness of amateur wrestling as a base in mma.

I know this sport really packs in the tards but the last week has been enlightening. So many people making stupid statements and videos based on a guy with 7 fights losing to a 20-2 veteran former OneFC Double Champion as though this was some sport defining moment.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,265
Messages
57,275,379
Members
175,618
Latest member
itsallgoodkimura

Share this page

Back
Top