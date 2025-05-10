Is American wrestling too rules/point/game based to really be a reliable indicator of takedown ability from upright stances?

Rataria
Rataria
Oct 16, 2023
1,163
1,065
I mean , D1 wrestlers do pickup BJJ notably well, but for mma, the successful ones were not necesarily the best at their time. The record , credentials , and championships dont seem to matter as much by the time their career gets goin.
In Bo Nickäls case, he's actually proficient in high level mma, independent of his submission grappling game. At this stage in his technical abilities, hes more geared towards mma-Jj than actually live clinch takedown wrestling (which Is not Folkstyle American wrestling)
