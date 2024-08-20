is Alex vs. Rountree the biggest joke in 2024

legedema
still can't believe this. what is the reason for this ?
they book Ankalaev with Rakic and immediately they booked Alex with Rountree.
Alex already had one of the most easy ways to a title shot but defending the belt against number 8 guy is just ridiculous.
UFC fucked up big time these days. they gave a title shot to Izzy after a loss but this one is even worse
