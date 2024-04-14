Is Alex really 6'4? He looked 2 inches taller than Hill?

Leon Edwards
He looked much taller than hill. Is hill cutting height or is Alex taller than billed?
Pereira is probably genuine 6'4'' barefoot. most guys list their heights with shoes on and rounded up an inch
Shouldn't it be is hill really 6ft 4?
Alex looked taller at stare downWhat are you basing this on? If it's from during the fight, Pereira has a veeery tall stance. Dude looked taller than Prochazka when they were fighting too but it's all just the stance diference.
Hill has a wide stance. They looked about the same height next to Herb and when Hill congratulated him after the fight in the ring.
This always get a little laugh out of me.Shane Carwin did the measurements