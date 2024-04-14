Is Alex really 6'4? He looked 2 inches taller than Hill?

Hill looked the same height if not shorter when he was standing next to 6’2.5 Kevin holland so I’d say Alex is probably a legit 6’4 and jamal is 6’2.5
 
Shane Carwin did the measurements

P-0RTCFM04EwCCBuFCSePEP_ApgqF1PcCwPgyqR5LUg.jpg
 
What are you basing this on? If it's from during the fight, Pereira has a veeery tall stance. Dude looked taller than Prochazka when they were fighting too but it's all just the stance diference.

Hill has a wide stance. They looked about the same height next to Herb and when Hill congratulated him after the fight in the ring.
 
Momentosis said:
What are you basing this on? If it's from during the fight, Pereira has a veeery tall stance. Dude looked taller than Prochazka when they were fighting too but it's all just the stance diference.

Hill has a wide stance. They looked about the same height next to Herb and when Hill congratulated him after the fight in the ring.

Alex looked taller at stare down
 
Hill always cuts height in UFC LHW bouts.
When he is not preparing for a fight he stays 6'4
 
Three fighters come to my mind, when talking about fighters with understated/under-billed heights. They are Poatan, Jon Jones, Gus.

They are either exactly as tall as they are billed, or around 0.5 inch taller than their billed heights.
 
