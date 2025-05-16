Is Alex Pereira done?

It seems like the fame is getting to his head , he’s not the same stoic hungry alex from before. I can’t see a guy doing homosexual dances like this, becoming champ again.
 
They're just having some fun. Alex is clearly not done if the caption is correct and he's going to go train with Jon Jones. Yeah, Jon Jones is an ass hat but the man can grapple and it wouldn't be a bad thing to go learn some shit from him.

{<shrug}
 
I can’t see a guy doing homosexual dances like this, becoming champ again.
images.jpg

Barely repressed homosexuality is the key to dominating in MMA :rolleyes:
9g9Jp.jpg
 
Maybe. Maybe not. They say a dog that was starved will always be hungry, will see what kind of dog he is in his next flight
 
I say just let fighters earn some money any way they can!
Be it this new clip thing or anything else. No one is forcing us to watch it.
 
It seems like the fame is getting to his head , he’s not the same stoic hungry alex from before. I can’t see a guy doing homosexual dances like this, becoming champ again.
At least he isnt pole dancing like Payton.... yet
 
Done being a world champ again? Maybe
Done fighting? No
 
They're just having some fun. Alex is clearly not done if the caption is correct and he's going to go train with Jon Jones. Yeah, Jon Jones is an ass hat but the man can grapple and it wouldn't be a bad thing to go learn some shit from him.

{<shrug}
Poatan is a bridge builder -- seems like he has a healthy spirit that connects with a lot of people globally.
 
Pereira wants the money fights or at this point a rematch for the belt. I don't see him working his way up to the top anymore.
 
Poatan: Enjoying his life and time off

Shertards: He's fuckin DONE

OP show us you dancing in a non-homosexual way
 
I had a mutt who had been on the streets. Had him for 12 years and he ate every single meal like it was the first time he had seen food in days.
I've rescued dogs too. I didn't want to say it as a statement, like I had some sage insight. Two of my Dobermans have had thyroid problems and I have had to put them on a diet or pills. Pills are easier then a hungry dog
 
