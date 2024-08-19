Is Adrianna Lima still sherdogs favorite hot chick?

I think for a while it was Jessica Alba but now consensus is that she s overrated and that Monica Belluci is the GOAT.
 
Too many Insta-Thot to chose from niwadays.

having a debte on this now would be pointless
because we could put 400 names on the list of hottest.
 
Prime Monica Belluci with prime Salma Hayek and prime Kate Bekinsale as runner-ups is my understanding. Honestly there are way too many hot women in existence including famous ones.
 
Lima was always overrated. She's definitely cute, but she doesn't scream "supermodel" to me, but what the fuck do I know??? I'm just a caveman.

Now Bellucci. That's a beautiful lady. Same with Hayek, but Daisy Fuentes beats both of them, IMO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,545
Messages
56,058,402
Members
175,051
Latest member
mashel

Share this page

Back
Top