Is Adrianna Lima still sherdogs favorite hot chick?

When was Sherdog's favs?
in 06???
yep, she's 43.That was like 20 years ago. She probably has grandkids by now.
Sherdog's favorite hot chick is prime Monica Bellucci. Although obviously she's old now.
Link to thread? Apparently we love green eyed brunettes.Both were demolished in Mayberry polls by the one true GOAT Alexandra Daddario
View attachment 1058895
She lost that poll my guy. Didn't even make it to the finals. It ended up being Bellucci v Hayek.Both were demolished in Mayberry polls by the one true GOAT Alexandra Daddario
View attachment 1058895
When they went head to head, Daddario lostLink to thread? Apparently we love green eyed brunettes.
I remember Daddario went on a legendary winning streak.Both were demolished in Mayberry polls by the one true GOAT Alexandra Daddario
View attachment 1058895