Is Adesanya-Strickland one of those fights you can't explain the outcome of?

Intermission
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 9,873
- Reaction score
- 5,286
Not a fan of Strickland, don't watch his fights, but I know who he is. I know izzy a hell lot better. The fighting math does not check out on this one. Unless there is an injury, then this is one of the more surprising outcomes in recent memory.
How would you explain why Strickland was able to beat Adesanya? and do you think it's one of the more illogical results? Did he just beat him by pure will-power and psychology, some momentum behind him and then he just went with it? Just one of those nights?
