Is Adesanya-Strickland one of those fights you can't explain the outcome of?

Not a fan of Strickland, don't watch his fights, but I know who he is. I know izzy a hell lot better. The fighting math does not check out on this one. Unless there is an injury, then this is one of the more surprising outcomes in recent memory.

How would you explain why Strickland was able to beat Adesanya? and do you think it's one of the more illogical results? Did he just beat him by pure will-power and psychology, some momentum behind him and then he just went with it? Just one of those nights?
 
Strickland has a good defensive striking style with his weirdo Philly shell, he has the best defensive striking stats at MW if I'm not mistaken. Sean hit him with a massive shot in the first, concussed Izzy, then walked him down for the rest of the fight as Izzy couldn't get his bearings. Probably the single hardest shot Strickland has ever landed.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Strickland has a good defensive striking style with his weirdo Philly shell, he has the best defensive striking stats at MW if I'm not mistaken. Sean hit him with a massive shot in the first, concussed Izzy, then walked him down for the rest of the fight as Izzy couldn't get his bearings. Probably the single hardest shot Strickland has ever landed.
Didnt he outbox him before that too? You kinda want to give up predicting fights with outcomes like that.
 
Styles make fights. Izzy has a great overall style and choice of weapons. Sean, despite not having power, has an awesome jab, good straight right when he doesn't try to loop it, good teep, and a REALLY good defense.

In this one, Sean forced the fight into his ideal range, and because of his defensive savvy, Adesanya was not able to really tag him clean with anything to offset Strickland's timing or control of his ideal range.

Sean fought a flawless fight there.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Styles make fights. Izzy has a great overall style and choice of weapons. Sean, despite not having power, has an awesome jab, good straight right when he doesn't try to loop it, good teep, and a REALLY good defense.

In this one, Sean forced the fight into his ideal range, and because of his defensive savvy, Adesanya was not able to really tag him clean with anything to offset Strickland's timing or control of his ideal range.

Sean fought a flawless fight there.
Well...with all that said Adesanya is 75-5 in kickboxing. Who would bet on that guy getting outstruck in an mma fight?
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Strickland has a good defensive striking style with his weirdo Philly shell, he has the best defensive striking stats at MW if I'm not mistaken. Sean hit him with a massive shot in the first, concussed Izzy, then walked him down for the rest of the fight as Izzy couldn't get his bearings. Probably the single hardest shot Strickland has ever landed.
<PlusJuan> Woozy gets it.


Chris Weidman and team Serra Longo actually wrote (or at least reintroduced) the play book on how to beat flashy counter strikers


1- DO NOT Bite on feints or "play their game"

You dictate the range and the terms of engagement.

2- Apply enough forward pressure to keep them on the back foot
But
Do so while being defensively responsible at all times.

Tight guard
Don't overextend

3- stick to fundamental striking
Clean technical combinations
Do NOT get wild
Do not allow clowning to alter the game plan.
 
Intermission said:
Not a fan of Strickland, don't watch his fights, but I know who he is. I know izzy a hell lot better. The fighting math does not check out on this one. Unless there is an injury, then this is one of the more surprising outcomes in recent memory.

How would you explain why Strickland was able to beat Adesanya? and do you think it's one of the more illogical results? Did he just beat him by pure will-power and psychology, some momentum behind him and then he just went with it? Just one of those nights?
constant pressure from Strickland. He just never stopped walking Adesanya down, and I dont think anyone else has ever done that to Adesanya and .....he wasnt used to that and didnt like it. He doesn't fight well when in constant retreat.
Strickland is unusual he really doesn't mind getting hit, he does crazy amounts of sparring, so he's very used to getting hit.

It was just unrelenting forward pressure and volume from Strickland. Plus of course he caught Adesanya flush towards the end of Rd.1 and almost finished the fight right there and then.
 
At the time, it was perplexing. I figured Strickland's forward pressure would be tailor-made for Izzy's counterstriking.

In retrospect, I think Izzy was in steep decline, but we hadn't realized it yet. And we didn't give Strickland enough credit heading into the fight, especially his defensive prowess.

Personally, I don't think Izzy has been the same since Alex TKO'd him at 281. Yes, he caught Alex in the rematch at 287, but in that fight, Izzy looked worse than he did in the previous Alex fights. Alex was marching Izzy down and started picking him apart, which wasn't the case in any of the previous fights. Then came the 3 straight losses.
 
L0ki said:
He's a weird guy, but Sean definitely has some high skill.

Losses to DDP and Poatan don't weigh heavily. The Cannonier decision was questionable.
He beat DDP the first time , its crazy. He also already beat Imovov on short notice
 
Izzy is not a hell of a lot better or else he would have won. Izzy is very good and Sean is also very good but Sean's style is like the worst possible kind for Izzy to fight against.
 
Strickland's striking defense was really tight and disciplined in that fight. he wanted it, bad. according to the stats Izzy only was able to connect on 34% of his total strikes against Sean which is bonkers given Izzy's ability to outstrike almost everyone in the past. Sean's style is not the prettiest to watch and he sometimes is too inactive but when he's on his defense is so fun to watch
 
Izzy been in decline since he humped costa. Nothing but boring decision wins (a couple of them close fights) the Alex p Hail Mary and Ls since then
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Styles make fights. Izzy has a great overall style and choice of weapons. Sean, despite not having power, has an awesome jab, good straight right when he doesn't try to loop it, good teep, and a REALLY good defense.

In this one, Sean forced the fight into his ideal range, and because of his defensive savvy, Adesanya was not able to really tag him clean with anything to offset Strickland's timing or control of his ideal range.

Sean fought a flawless fight there.
"Doesn't have power".

Drops the MW HOF'er in round 1 with a straight right.
 
Even tho he KOd Alex in his previous match, he lost his edge and confidence after two UFC Alex Pereira fights.

You know it's kind of weird how Sean was able to walk down Izzy and back him against the cage. The younger Izzy was better at running away but for some strange reason he decided to accept cage play later in his career. Was is because he was able to ko Alex against it?l

When asked if he was willing to fight Alex for a third time in the UFC, Izzy was like no thank you
 
Ya ...what everyone else said..


ORRRR



maybe ... Izzy just had a bad day at work ..it happens and probably wouldn't happen again hence why they never rematched...

Sometimes you get caught you read the play wrong...you get caught flat footed.. you simply blink at the wrong time...

Shit happens .. i don't think we need a further explanation the fact izzy even survived after the big shot is pretty impressive...
 
