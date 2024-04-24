OnePunchBrawler
Im 6'8, and 243lbs, been playing basketball for 8 years and im 22 years old and was wondering would i struggle getting to 260lbs bodyweight by going to the gym and lift weights while still having good cardio, athletisicm, and agility ?
getting a gym membership soon and gonna hit the weights, but my body fat% rn is 16-18% i believe.
