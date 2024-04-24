Rumored Is 6'8, and 260lbs build hard to achieve as a unenhanced person ?

OnePunchBrawler

OnePunchBrawler

White Belt
@White
Joined
Sep 30, 2023
Messages
17
Reaction score
30
Im 6'8, and 243lbs, been playing basketball for 8 years and im 22 years old and was wondering would i struggle getting to 260lbs bodyweight by going to the gym and lift weights while still having good cardio, athletisicm, and agility ?

getting a gym membership soon and gonna hit the weights, but my body fat% rn is 16-18% i believe.
 
also unless you're converting from basketball to the UFC I think you're in the wrong forum.

but on topic - no, what you've outlined above is very attainable IMO
 
tumblr_mm6innfLFD1rk74yho1_250.gif
 
Mods do your job and ban this bitch please, yesterday he was talking about him being 6'4 and both has nothing to do with UFC
 
OnePunchBrawler said:
Im 6'8, and 243lbs, been playing basketball for 8 years and im 22 years old and was wondering would i struggle getting to 260lbs bodyweight by going to the gym and lift weights while still having good cardio, athletisicm, and agility ?

getting a gym membership soon and gonna hit the weights, but my body fat% rn is 16-18% i believe.
Click to expand...
no. it is impossible. don’t even try. you should quit basketball too. you will never make it to the nba.
 
Imo, if you train really hard it's possible to increase your weight and height. For instance, many years ago I was 6'5. I'm still 6'5, so don't let that discourage you.
 
I’m 11’15” and 1,112 lbs. Lean.

I put once put on 60 lbs of lean body mass in one week so I don’t see why a little person like yourself couldn’t put on 17 lbs of mass.

I would consider giving up now though. No matter how much mass you put on you’ll still only be 6’8
 
Depends on your body fat. Big difference between being 260 ripped and 260 fat.
 
Roop Holstry said:
I’m 11’15” and 1,112 lbs. Lean.

I put once put on 60 lbs of lean body mass in one week so I don’t see why a little person like yourself couldn’t put on 17 lbs of mass.

I would consider giving up now though. No matter how much mass you put on you’ll still only be 6’8
Click to expand...
Finally. Never thought I'd meat another 11'15 sherbro. We should meat up and reproduce. (I'm assuming you've also learned how to change your gender or otherwise reproduce regardless of gender, right? I can also reproduce asexually by splitting in two, and only temporarily lose one half centimeters of height... But it isn't as fun and I feel terrible until I grow it back.)
 
Weren't you 6'4 and 200 lbs yesterday?
If so, what a growth
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,915
Messages
55,454,691
Members
174,787
Latest member
Gladiator47

Share this page

Back
Top