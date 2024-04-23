Rumored Is 6'4 and 200lbs good stats to fight in Light Heavyweight

200lb at LHW? You're going to get thrown around by the majority that cut from 220-230lbs dude.

Assuming you're not just trolling... you may have the height and reach but 200lbs wouldn't even make you a large MW.
 
You’d be a good middleweight or Giga welterweight.
 
So you gotta be 220lbs and 6'4 walkaround weight ?
 
