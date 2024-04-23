OnePunchBrawler
Is 6'4 tall, 7'5 reach and 200lbs 105 body fat good stats to fight in Light Heavyweight?
Yes. thats like jon jones at lhw with even longer armsIs 6'4 tall, 7'5 reach and 200lbs 105 body fat good stats to fight in Light Heavyweight?
lolYes. thats like jon jones at lhw with even longer arms
So you gotta be 220lbs and 6'4 walkaround weight ?200lb at LHW? You're going to get thrown around by the majority that cut from 220-230lbs dude.
Assuming you're not just trolling... you may have the height and reach but 200lbs wouldn't even make you a large MW.
No, but is 6'4 and 240lbs natural lifter for 10 years at 15% body fat good for Heavyweight Division ?105 body fat, is that you Collier
is 6'4 and 240lbs natural lifter for 10 years at 15% body fat good for Heavyweight DivisionYes. thats like jon jones at lhw with even longer arms
it depends. you can have all the physical attributes, but would also need skills technique fight iq etcis 6'4 and 240lbs natural lifter for 10 years at 15% body fat good for Heavyweight Division
damn fuck this, might aswell just be 200lbs and 6'4, as thats sufficient in a street fight.it depends. you can have all the physical attributes, but would also need skills technique fight iq etc