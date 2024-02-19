Is 5'6 to 5'7" the best height for featherweight?

o'malley 5'11
chito vera 5'8
volk is 5'6
topuria 5'7
islam 5'10
oliveira 5'10
it seems like that specific weight division really favors the shorter/stocky guys now? the weight class above and below has taller champs.
are we in the 'short king' era for FW ?
Interesting question, but you fail to account for mass size reduction
through height deficiency
.
Thus, a fighter who is 5'6" to 5'7", and 145 lb, is tantamount to
a fighter who is 5'9" to 5'10", and 155 lb.
With the exact-same body proportions, the shorter fighter will be "X"-lb lighter, with each inch in height reduction.
That said, at FW, Conor was kind of a freak being 5'9", and Holloway even more so at 5'11".
Both were very tall for their respective divisions.
Similarly, at MW, Alex Pereira was almost unprecedented being 6'4".
I've not plugged-in all the numbers, but there is a certain "average size" for each division — and, almost always, those fighters who are "big for their weight" are going to have an advantage.
Most striking example would be John Jones @ LHW: 6'4", 84.5-inch reach
.
GOAT height-weight proportions = GOAT results
.
.