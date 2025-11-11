Nizam al-Mulk
I wonder. I only write was for the WNBA because they might turn it around. But i also would imagine the costs must be lower.
Do 3x3 USA national team members play for their own travel expenses?I doubt it's profitable as in general, except the top level it's never usually profitable and that's only talking about mainstream (for lack of a better word) sports.
For tournaments, it's usually the organiser/host that carries the risk. In hockey for example, IIHF allocate funds to pass on to a organiser to host (there's probably a bidding process there too) and then it's on the host to make it work for them or they're going to take a rinsing
