NBA Is 3x3 in itself profitable for FIBA or its a charity how the WNBA was?

I wonder. I only write was for the WNBA because they might turn it around. But i also would imagine the costs must be lower.
 
I doubt it's profitable as in general, except the top level it's never usually profitable and that's only talking about mainstream (for lack of a better word) sports.

For tournaments, it's usually the organiser/host that carries the risk. In hockey for example, IIHF allocate funds to pass on to a organiser to host (there's probably a bidding process there too) and then it's on the host to make it work for them or they're going to take a rinsing
 
I doubt it's profitable as in general, except the top level it's never usually profitable and that's only talking about mainstream (for lack of a better word) sports.

For tournaments, it's usually the organiser/host that carries the risk. In hockey for example, IIHF allocate funds to pass on to a organiser to host (there's probably a bidding process there too) and then it's on the host to make it work for them or they're going to take a rinsing
Do 3x3 USA national team members play for their own travel expenses?
 
Do 3x3 USA national team members play for their own travel expenses?
No clue. You'd have to ask the players lol.

I heard that USA cycling for a few of the worlds a few years ago basically said "If you want to go, let us know, but you'll have to pay for yourself". It's the state of most sports.
 
