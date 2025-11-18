Is 2026 the best time to split 170 into 165 & 175 divisions?

Submission
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2015
- Messages
- 203
- Reaction score
- 25
I think right now is unanimous that WW is the most stacked division. There have been talks for a few years about creating new divisions, but until now nothing materialized. Is next year a good opportunity for that?
I think that fighters who would benefit from a 165 division are Brady, Leon or Burns (and Paddy/Ilia coming from LW), and bigger ones like Morales, Garry, Usman or Shavkhat would be better suited for 175. I guess guys like Islam, Jack, Prates or Belal might be able to do either one, so it would be a matter of choice.
I think that fighters who would benefit from a 165 division are Brady, Leon or Burns (and Paddy/Ilia coming from LW), and bigger ones like Morales, Garry, Usman or Shavkhat would be better suited for 175. I guess guys like Islam, Jack, Prates or Belal might be able to do either one, so it would be a matter of choice.