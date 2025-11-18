Is 2026 the best time to split 170 into 165 & 175 divisions?

Doctor Grudge said: There has already been a steady influx of new athletes. More people practice MMA today than 10 years ago. The UFC has more fighters than 10 years ago. The UFC is worth billions of dollars (more than the WWE), when I made my account on sherdog the UFC had just bought Pride for like 70 million dollars.



If anything there are very few weight classes in MMA. There are huge size differences between the fighters in their own divisions already.



Have no idea what you mean by it being a hobbiest thing. If anything, MMA has become significantly more profesionalized than when I got into it. Those FUSSR places are already basically subsidizing athletes to train in MMA. Click to expand...

Wut? Its already terrible and watered down like ever before, imagine even splitting it up more lol. Other than Shavkat there isnt anyone good for Islam to even fight at WW and even Shavkat after his injury is prob done too. If you split it up you might aswell get CM Punkk fighting for the title…Where is this influx? LHW is dead and only has old fighters. HW is dead. MW is dead. WW is so dead that we had a bum who wouldnt even win UfC 1 as a champ and got destroyed by a LW. LW same, frking Paddy is almost fighting for the title next since there is no one. And FW and BW same thing, just rematches possible since everyone else is atrocious and there’s no contender there. Not even mentioning the women’s division where we just had the worst fight in mma history which were supposed to be the best 2 women fighters left lol.