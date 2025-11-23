Is 170LB Division going to be run by 6'2+ guys?

MetaIIica
Apr 14, 2019
1,095
2,547
Ian Garry, Shavkhat, Michael Morales. These guys could all beat Islam Mackachev, and they are all huge. It seems like the future of welterweight is 6'2+.
Islam Mackachev is too short to defend his title more than 2 times in Welterweight division, only against an easy opponent like Usman whos 5'9.
