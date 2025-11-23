Is 170LB Division going to be run by 6'2+ guys?

Ian Garry, Shavkhat, Michael Morales. These guys could all beat Islam Mackachev, and they are all huge. It seems like the future of welterweight is 6'2+.

Islam Mackachev is too short to defend his title more than 2 times in Welterweight division, only against an easy opponent like Usman whos 5'9.
 
Who of the 3 guys I listed lost to someone 5'8 ?
 
i always viewed it as:

lightweight = 5'10"+
welterweight = 6'0"+
middleweight = 6'1"+
light heavyweight = 6'2"+
heavyweight = 6'4"+
 
There isn't any set rule like that. Depends a lot of the bone density of said fighters. Belal is 5'10 and could never make lightweight when Sean O'Malley is 6'1 and would probably get out muscled at featherweight.

Historically there is data that heavyweight got dominated at times by Velasquez who was 6'1 and DC who was 5'10. Woodley was a champ with successful defenses at 5'8, Usman is probably really 5'11.nTopuria is 5'8 tops as a LW champ (granted he only had one fight).

Actually there is a law of diminishing returns after a certain height/weight ratio.
 
Weird day to make that argument given Dan Hooker is 6" and Arman is 5,7" separated by 5 inches

A fortnight ago the GOAT was 5,7" and everyone is talking about them moving to welterweight

DC is a double champ at heavyweight and is an inch taller than Islam

Former champ Matt Serra is 5,6"

Islam steamrolls Morales and Garry, only Shavkat has a chance

Also O'Malley and Usman are 5,11"

No evidence height matters, if anything it's the contrary
 
Will you stop with your facts and logic
 
Islam is taller than DC, funnily enough
 
Nah. The greatest welterweight we've ever seen was about 5'10. The next two in line were about that. Usman is about 5'10 as well. Hughes is about 5'6-7.

This is just the current trend. In a year, we'll see a bunch of cannonball looking dudes likd Volk that specialize in closing range.
 
If topuria is 5'8 I'm packing a footlong.

If we are squeezing in inches then fuck it.


Ilia is listed by UFC as 5'7 and based on the data that is being quite generous.

Most UFC guys are 1-2 some even 3 inches shorter than their listed height
 
Not a hard rule at all. Merab soundly beat two 5'10"-5'11" guys while being 5'6".

The weight class limits and cuts will always be a trade off for the tall guys who fight at the lighter classes.

Gary admits he has to keep himself naturally light to fight at WW without doing hard cuts, but I can tell he trades off some natural power and muscle doing that.
 
Most of the guys are using their dating app heights, let's be real.
 
Not sure he struggled since 5"8 Buckley beat 6"5 Nursulton Ruziboev at WW

And Buckley is just a bad example in general anyway, since he gave a really big MW all he could handle in Imamov
 
Honestly I didn't even know how he was listed. I said that because next to Charles who's 5'10 he seemed kinda 5'8 but that's hard to be accurate just by it. Depends on shoes and various things.
 
Shavkat isn’t running anything. He has more knee surgeries than fights - dude will never be champ and probably loses the next time he makes it into the ring.

Morales can be good but he needs to train full time and give up his gig as a gay prostitute.

So of the guys listed, only Ian Garry can “run the division.”
 
