The Internal Revenue Service got an audit of its own in time for Tax Day, and two irregularities jump out. President Biden's plan to hire a new army of tax collectors is falling flat, and the agents already at work are targeting the middle class.Those are two findings of the IRS's watchdog, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (Tigta). The report examines IRS progress on mandates from the Biden Administration backed by tens of billions in new funding. The first supposed goal was to audit more ultrawealthy and fewer middle-class filers, but it's not going so well.By last December the IRS decided that it wouldn't begin tracking its progress until later this year. That's because the agency has been slow to shift its focus to high-income taxpayers, who make up a small share of total filings. Its April 2023 strategic plan pledged that future audits would disproportionately target individuals making at least $400,000, but "did not include specifics on how the IRS was going to ensure it met this commitment," says Tigta.The most recent data suggests the IRS is still focused on the middle class. As of last summer, 63% of new audits targeted taxpayers with income of less than $200,000. Only a small overall share reached the very highest earners, while 80% of audits covered filers earning less than $1 million. Don't forget to save those charitable-giving receipts.=================================================================================We told you so. This is what the Democrats always do. They target the Middle Class as improving your station in life and not needed the government to provide basic necessities take Americans out of their control.Also remember, they are now armed and they can revoke your traveling privileges.When Joe Biden promised exactly this event would not happen... how many of you believed him?The IRS is stronger that ever and they are coming for the Middle Class.