Irritating Advertisements

I bought some Breton wheat crackers the other day and noticed the packaging says "plant based." What the fuck does that mean? Is it only 51% plants?

I had never been grossed out by crackers before, but now I'm wondering how much bugs and lip meat they ground up in the flour.

Any ads irritate you?
 
I guess they are like Oreo's which contains no animal by products 🤔

<lmao>
 
SummerStriker said:
I'm wondering how much bugs and lip meat they ground up in the flour.
Click to expand...
eat-ze-bugs-close-teal_1200x.jpg
 
