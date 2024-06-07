Irritating Advertisements

SummerStriker
I bought some Breton wheat crackers the other day and noticed the packaging says "plant based." What the fuck does that mean? Is it only 51% plants?
I had never been grossed out by crackers before, but now I'm wondering how much bugs and lip meat they ground up in the flour.
Any ads irritate you?
