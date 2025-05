Update: April 27, 2021



IRONHEART Sets Poet Chinaka Hodge as Head Writer; Series Will Consist of 6 Episodes

has found its head writer, with Chinaka Hodge set to lead the series for Marvel Studios and Disney+. The series will be six episodes, with Hodge winning the job after pitching her vision for all six to Marvel. The writers room is slated to open in May.Dominique Thorne will star inas the fan-favorite Riri Williams, a brilliant teenage inventor. In the comics, Williams built her own version of the Iron Man suit in an MIT dorm. She debuted in 2016'sNo. 7 and was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. She quickly became a breakout character, and in addition to being the hero Ironheart, she has also taken over for Tony Stark as Iron Man for a time and went on to headline her own comic series.Hodge is a poet and educator also known for her work as a TV writer on TNT'sShe has published two books,and, and written multiple plays, including "Mirrors in Every Corner" and "Chasing Mehserle," which centers on an agoraphobic man traumatized after witnessing the beating of Rodney King as a child, only to emerge into the world on Jan. 1, 2009, the day Oscar Grant was murdered by transit officer Johannes Mehserle.Hodge previously teamed with two future Marvel directors,'s Ryan Coogler, and' Destin Daniel Cretton, to develop, a series partially informed by her time as a teacher working with underserved youth. She joins a Marvel Cinematic Universe that appears more poised than ever to tackle social issues following, which under head writer Malcolm Spellman, explored what it meant for a Black man to become Captain America. Spellman estimated that his writers room was 90 percent Black. According to sources,may include a strong contingent of writers of color, as well.