An Irish goodbye is a term for leaving a party without telling anyone, this allows you to avoid having to shake hands and say goodbye to a bunch of people, it also doesn’t give anyone the chance to break your balls about pulling the pin early
Also the ts may have just left us all forever, hard to say
 
An Irish goodbye is a term for leaving a party without telling anyone, this allows you to avoid having to shake hands and say goodbye to a bunch of people, it also doesn't give anyone the chance to break your balls about pulling the pin early

Also the ts may have just left us all forever, hard to say
Also the ts may have just left us all forever, hard to say
I used to do that a lot
 
We call it a smokebomb and it's a great way to leave a function, discovered this in my younger days where we had a lot of 21st birthday parties.
 
