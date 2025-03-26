NoGoodNamesLeft
I used to do that a lotAn Irish goodbye is a term for leaving a party without telling anyone, this allows you to avoid having to shake hands and say goodbye to a bunch of people, it also doesn’t give anyone the chance to break your balls about pulling the pin early
Also the ts may have just left us all forever, hard to say
