Irina Alekseeva suspended one year by CSAD for failed drug test (Testosterone). USADA failed to report the results of this sample for 4 months, allowing Irina to compete after a failed test
Alekseeva tested positive for values consistent with the administration of testosterone of exogenous origin in a urine sample collected by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on June 21, 2023, while USADA was still the independent administrator of the UFC’s Anti-Doping Program (UFC ADP). However, USADA failed to report the results of this sample to her and to UFC until October 31, 2023, more than four (4) months after the sample was collected and AFTER Alekseeva was allowed to compete in a UFC event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 14, 2023.
Why would it take USADA 4 months to report a failed test?
