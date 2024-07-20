News Irina Alekseeva suspended one year by CSAD for failed drug test (Testosterone). USADA Failed to report.

Irina Alekseeva suspended one year by CSAD for failed drug test (Testosterone). USADA failed to report the results of this sample for 4 months, allowing Irina to compete after a failed test

Alekseeva tested positive for values consistent with the administration of testosterone of exogenous origin in a urine sample collected by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on June 21, 2023, while USADA was still the independent administrator of the UFC’s Anti-Doping Program (UFC ADP). However, USADA failed to report the results of this sample to her and to UFC until October 31, 2023, more than four (4) months after the sample was collected and AFTER Alekseeva was allowed to compete in a UFC event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 14, 2023.

Why would it take USADA 4 months to report a failed test?
 
Damn wonder if Usada is salty about the way things worked out, the UFC essentially damaged their reputation in the long run and then opted not to renew.
 
xentreos said:
Damn wonder if Usada is salty about the way things worked out, the UFC essentially damaged their reputation in the long run and then opted not to renew.
I think USADA damaged their own reputation with this, don't see how the UFC is to blame.
 
This stuff happened all the time back when boxing worked with USADA. They were constantly losing samples or just not reporting things. Makes me wonder what other blunders happened during their time with UFC.
 
she deserves to be suspended just for calling herself "Russian Ronda". 1 armbar win and already 2 losses? there's not enough purple pillows in the Kremlin for that record.
 
