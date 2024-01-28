Television Irelands Eurovision song entry

Bambi Thug = Doomsday Blue



What do you think? Is this the new abba?

It is ... different anyway. The comment sections on youtube have been disabled. The recorded version sounds better than the live but I can't tell if it's catchy or not.

The singer identifies as non binary. naturally it is now politicized and rattling the far right.




 
Some demonic, satanic shit, imho.

P.s. Don't pick on me, I'm no demon/satan groundhog expert tho.
 
Sounds like marilyn manson if he was a man pretending to be a woman.

Sounds like marilyn manson.
 
I preferred it when those lovely priests did , Father Ted and Father Dougal.


 
a lot of ai responses in thread
 
