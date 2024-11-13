This is such a great fight. Probably the fight I'm looking forward to the most that PFL can put on. Hughes called for it after he beat AJ. You know they're going to try to get Conor to corner Hughes and Khabib will obviously be in Usman's corner. Regardless of that, it's still a great fight between 2 high level lightweights.
James Gallagher, yes the McGregor impersonator of Bellator from SBG, is grappling against Movlid Khaybullaev, Makhachev's main sparring partner for the Volk fights, for ADXC in Abu Dhabi the 6th of December