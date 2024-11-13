Rumored Ireland vs Dagestan again: Usman Nurmagomedov vs Paul Hughes in PFL and Gallagher vs Khaybulaev in grappling

This is such a great fight. Probably the fight I'm looking forward to the most that PFL can put on. Hughes called for it after he beat AJ. You know they're going to try to get Conor to corner Hughes and Khabib will obviously be in Usman's corner. Regardless of that, it's still a great fight between 2 high level lightweights.
 
Just like last time the Irishman has no chance
 
James Gallagher, yes the McGregor impersonator of Bellator from SBG, is grappling against Movlid Khaybullaev, Makhachev's main sparring partner for the Volk fights, for ADXC in Abu Dhabi the 6th of December
ajp-example-20241123022201.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,265
Messages
56,572,540
Members
175,286
Latest member
Douglas Cantão Barros

Share this page

Back
Top