  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Ireland set to accept record numbers of migrants including ‘hundreds of thousands’ of Palestinians

Croo67

Croo67

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 21, 2015
Messages
3,600
Reaction score
2,741

The news comes on the same day of a mass stabbing in Dublin.

 
The elites are openly trying to destroy the West and harm their people.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
International Half a million illegal migrants to be given residency by Spain
4 5 6
Replies
119
Views
4K
lifelessheap
lifelessheap

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,145
Messages
56,877,677
Members
175,438
Latest member
MervinGzi6

Share this page

Back
Top