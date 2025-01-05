MarioLemieux
Brutal, Conor is a mess.
You have to be a real person to see it.It's been obvious to anyone with a functioning brain Conor has been a wreck for years. There's no telling how many perverted, ruthless, and obscene incidents he's involved himself in with women, drugs, and alcohol since he got super rich and then Khabib mentally destroyed him.
They also think Dee is some type of good person when she's likely the opposite.You have to be a real person to see it.
If you're young you'll be naive and think he can turn the shit around. but if you've really been around people who do drugs and have fucked up their lives before, Conor is the same ol story we've seen dozens of times. A talented person who can't submit to his own best interest
He was not found guilty in the criminal court.How is this guy not in jail ?
If odds were posted by a betting site if he was going to serve time at some point in his life... not going to jail would be the underdog.mark my words, he will wind up in jail. it's just a matter of time.
Not correct. He was never charged to begin with. Clearly the cops are either retarded or bought.He was not found guilty in the criminal court.
False. He wasn't prosecuted because at the time the prosecutor figured he was too popular to convict despite the overwhelming evidence against him.He was not found guilty in the criminal court.
I meant to say there was no criminal case but I could have worded it better. The official reason was Hand had significant amount of drugs and alcohol in her system and proof she had did not meet the standards.Not correct. He was never charged to begin with. Clearly the cops are either retarded or bought.
It's not reasonable though to suggest they didn't have sufficient evidence to convict considering he did get convicted in a civil trial. Him not being prosecuted is really shady.I meant to say there was no criminal case but I could have worded it better. The official reason was Hand had significant amount of drugs and alcohol in her system and proof she had did not meet the standards.
You saying he's going "Full Phil Baroni"?mark my words, he will wind up in jail. it's just a matter of time.