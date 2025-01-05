Media Ireland Media: The downfall of Conor McDiddy

It's been obvious to anyone with a functioning brain Conor has been a wreck for years. There's no telling how many perverted, ruthless, and obscene incidents he's involved himself in with women, drugs, and alcohol since he got super rich and then Khabib mentally destroyed him.
 
Domitian said:
You have to be a real person to see it.

If you're young you'll be naive and think he can turn the shit around. but if you've really been around people who do drugs and have fucked up their lives before, Conor is the same ol story we've seen dozens of times. A talented person who can't submit to his own best interest
 
Conor will be back. After he starches Logan Paul, all the distributors will be begging him to restock all his cancelled merchandise, the civil suit will be appealed and overturned, and everyone will be on his bandwagon again. He will become triple champ after he starches Belal and sends him out of the cage with shit in his pants. Then the owners of Proper 12 will sign the company over to Conor.
 
RockyLockridge said:
They also think Dee is some type of good person when she's likely the opposite.

<suzylol>
 
VAfan said:
If odds were posted by a betting site if he was going to serve time at some point in his life... not going to jail would be the underdog.
 
FriskyRandy said:
Not correct. He was never charged to begin with. Clearly the cops are either retarded or bought.
I meant to say there was no criminal case but I could have worded it better. The official reason was Hand had significant amount of drugs and alcohol in her system and proof she had did not meet the standards.
 
Fight Professor said:
It's not reasonable though to suggest they didn't have sufficient evidence to convict considering he did get convicted in a civil trial. Him not being prosecuted is really shady.
 
