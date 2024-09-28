Horiguchi'sEar
http://breakingdefense.com/2024/09/...n-in-iraq-to-end-by-2025-but-not-withdrawing/
BEIRUT — The US formally announced today that the coalition mission in Iraq will come to a close in September 2025, but emphasized that troops will stay in country as part of an “evolution of the military mission in Iraq” and the counter-ISIS mission will continue.
“To be clear, the United States is not withdrawing from Iraq,” a senior administration official told reporters today. “We are moving towards the type of productive long-term security relationship that the United States has with partners around the world.”
The US and Iraq have agreed “on a two phase transition plan for operations in Iraq,” the official said. “In the first phase, we’ll be concluding the global coalition’s military mission in Iraq, the Combined Joint Task Force Inherent Resolve, and ending the presence of coalition forces in certain locations in Iraq as mutually determined.”
