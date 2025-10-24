Al-Sudani seeks another term ​

Al-Sudani has positioned himself as a pragmatist focused on improving public services. Polling shows that Iraqis are relatively positive about the country’s situation.Al-Mustakella Research Group, affiliated with Gallup International Association, found that over the past two years, for the first time since 2004, more than half of Iraqis polled believed the country is heading in the right direction.In the latest poll, in early 2025, 55% of Iraqis surveyed said they had confidence in the central government.However, only one Iraqi prime minister, Maliki, has served more than one term since 2003.Ihsan al-Shammari, professor of strategic and international studies at Baghdad University, said that the premiership “does not depend solely on election results but on political bloc agreements and regional and international understandings” to form a government.He added that disagreements over control of state institutions that have arisen between al-Sudani and some leaders in the Shiite Coordination Framework bloc that brought him to power “may hinder his chances of a second term.”Some Iraqis said they don’t have high hopes for the country, no matter what the election outcome.Baghdad resident Saif Ali said he does not plan to vote, pointing to lagging public services.“What happened with regards to electricity from 2003 until now? Nothing,” he said, referring to regular power cuts. ”What happened with water? Drought has reached Baghdad. These are the basic services, and they are not available, so what is the point of elections?”