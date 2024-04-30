Siver!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-68840881 (LONG ARTICLE)
An Iranian teenager was sexually assaulted and killed by three men working for Iran's security forces, a leaked document understood to have been written by those forces says.
It has let us map what happened to 16-year-old Nika Shakarami who vanished from an anti-regime protest in 2022.
Her body was found nine days later. The government claimed she killed herself.
We put the report's allegations to Iran's government and its Revolutionary Guards. They did not respond.
Marked "Highly Confidential", the report summarises a hearing on Nika's case held by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - the security force that defends the country's Islamic establishment. It includes what it says are the names of her killers and the senior commanders who tried to hide the truth.
It contains disturbing details of events in the back of an undercover van in which security forces were restraining Nika. These include:
Our extensive investigations indicate the papers we obtained do chronicle the teenager's last movements.
---
It contains disturbing details of events in the back of an undercover van in which security forces were restraining Nika. These include:
- One of the men molested her while he was sitting on her
- Despite being handcuffed and restrained, she fought back, kicking and swearing
- An admission that this provoked the men to beat her with batons
