International Iranian Security Forces Molested and Murdered Teen Protestor, Leaked Document Suggests

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-middle-east-68840881 (LONG ARTICLE)

An Iranian teenager was sexually assaulted and killed by three men working for Iran's security forces, a leaked document understood to have been written by those forces says.
It has let us map what happened to 16-year-old Nika Shakarami who vanished from an anti-regime protest in 2022.
Her body was found nine days later. The government claimed she killed herself.
We put the report's allegations to Iran's government and its Revolutionary Guards. They did not respond.
Marked "Highly Confidential", the report summarises a hearing on Nika's case held by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) - the security force that defends the country's Islamic establishment. It includes what it says are the names of her killers and the senior commanders who tried to hide the truth.
It contains disturbing details of events in the back of an undercover van in which security forces were restraining Nika. These include:
  • One of the men molested her while he was sitting on her
  • Despite being handcuffed and restrained, she fought back, kicking and swearing
  • An admission that this provoked the men to beat her with batons
There are numerous fake Iranian official documents in circulation, so the BBC spent months checking every detail with multiple sources.
Our extensive investigations indicate the papers we obtained do chronicle the teenager's last movements.

---

Another BBC investigation finds 16 year old Nika Shakarami was sexually assaulted and killed by 3 members of 'Team 12' of Hezbollah, but not the Lebanese Hezbollah apparently. Same name, different group, this one is operated by the IRGC.
 
I am really shocked Iran would do something like this, USA needs to give them more money so they stop
 
O ease i have noticed everyti.e iran shows it is strong west find so.e iran women shill to ojtrage tje world because they can not.go outside with out a vail.so this is to outrage a world again with some lies
 
