International Iran Moves To Block Oil Route

Iran government moves to block major oil, gas route

The Iranian parliament backed a move to close a major oil and gas route, after American airstrikes in the country.
Iran's parliament approved a measure June 22 endorsing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil transportation route, following U.S. airstrikes in Iran.

Around 20% of the world's oil and gas flow through the narrow channel connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. Its closure would likely mean rising fuel costs for global consumers, including Americans.

Great higher gas prices, more wars.
 
I wonder what all the retards who voted Trump because they wanted $1 gas are thinking right now.
 
This is like when Hitler shut off all the electricity and running water during the invasion of Germany. Instead of stepping down they will escalated until the bitter end. Burn it all down
 
This is like when Hitler shut off all the electricity and running water during the invasion of Germany. Instead of stepping down they will escalated until the bitter end. Burn it all down
Who would have thought that launching the biggest bomb known to man on a country would make said country defiant. Shocked Pikachu face
 
Who would have thought that launching the biggest bomb known to man on a country would make said country defiant. Shocked Pikachu face
I prefer if they finished building nukes, the world would be better.


Also that is close to UAE, not sure they will let Iran do that. Dubai is right there I believe. It's a great city
 
I prefer if they finished building nukes, the world would be better.


Also that is close to UAE, not sure they will let Iran do that. Dubai is right there I believe. It's a great city
Yeah israel having nukes when they are killing dozens of thousands of people in Gaza and starving is much more reassuring. Such a stable government to have an atomic bomb
 
I wonder what all the retards who voted Trump because they wanted $1 gas are thinking right now.
Meh, America is nearly self-sufficient in oil, producing more than it consumes and relying minimally on Persian Gulf imports. I'm thinking it would have been even better if we hard 2 terms of Trump so that moron Biden wouldn't have revoked the Keystone XL pipeline which would have meant Iran's little strop would likely have had no effect at all.
 
Will be interesting to see how this is handled. Avoiding mines, drones, and Iran's small navy ships might take Naval convoys. I believe it has been done before due to Iranian threats. We have experience dealing with this.


Strait Of Hormuz: Why Iran Is Unlikely To Block Key Oil Shipping Route

Can Iran Close Strait Of Hormuz After U.S. Attack On Its Nuclear Sites?

Possibility of Iran shutting the Strait of Hormuz, a key lane for Middle Eastern oil and gas shipments, is remote despite U.S. attacks on its nuclear sites. Here's why.
If they try that it will not last long.

Whatever they use to try and block it will be destroyed.

Trump has already told them this.
 
Yeah israel having nukes when they are killing dozens of thousands of people in Gaza and starving is much more reassuring. Such a stable government to have an atomic bomb
If you'd have to choose you'd pick Iran to have one rather than Israel?
 
We could easily stop a blockade, but that is a severe escalation.
 
As far as I understand Iran's parliament doesn't actually have any power to implement this, so this doesn't mean much right now (could spook markets and cause oil to move higher anyway though).

Points this out in article:

"While Iranian state media reported that the parliament had agreed to endorse blocking the strait, the decision ultimately belongs to Iran's Supreme National Security Council."

If they do actually shut it down shit is going to get real messy.
 
