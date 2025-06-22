MLarson
Iran government moves to block major oil, gas route
The Iranian parliament backed a move to close a major oil and gas route, after American airstrikes in the country.
www.usatoday.com
Iran's parliament approved a measure June 22 endorsing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a major oil transportation route, following U.S. airstrikes in Iran.
Around 20% of the world's oil and gas flow through the narrow channel connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. Its closure would likely mean rising fuel costs for global consumers, including Americans.
Great higher gas prices, more wars.