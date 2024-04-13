Your Account
Iran has launched an attack against Israel with dozens of drones, according to the Axios news site.
Drones are assessed to take several hours to cover such a distance.
There is no immediate statement from the IDF on the attack
Report: Iran begins attack on Israel, launching dozens of drones that’ll take hours to arrive
www.timesofisrael.com