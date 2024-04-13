International Iran begins attack on Israel, launching dozens of drones that’ll take hours to arrive

reacted to your score
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,065
Reaction score
5,775
Megathread has news about IDF guy talking about drone attack

In any case hold on to your butts
 
Israel deserves a good pounding that's for sure. Unfortunately Iran is not the one to deliver that.
 
Time to invest in gold, canned food and shotgun shells.

iu
 
Wonder if all the Islamic terrorists that have come over the border/Biden has night flighted into the country will start misbehaving. Maybe they'll get @mantis_fist !
 
Hours to reach? Talk about a surprise retaliatory attack

Meh might as well have bought a plane ticket for those drones to a closer spot. These little remote controlled toys ain’t reaching Israel.
 
You'd assume missiles are coming with the drone waves. This will be an interesting tit for tat.
 
Last edited:
mjfan23 said:
Hours to reach? Talk about a surprise retaliatory attack

Meh might as well have bought a plane ticket for those drones to a closer spot. These little remote controlled toys ain’t reaching Israel.
Click to expand...
That may honestly be the point. Iran can’t just not respond but maybe they do t really want this to escalate either. I’m hoping this is the case
 
