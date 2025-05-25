Iowan Sherdoggers? Anything in Iowa? Des Moines?

Volador
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2011
- Messages
- 9,347
- Reaction score
- 25,436
What up Sherdog,
I haven’t posted in… a year maybe? Not sure if anyone I know is still alive and unbanned.
Regardless, I’m sitting at the moment in a plane waiting to depart to Des Moines, Iowa. Will be there for work for 10 weeks, and I’ve never been there. Actually, I’ve never really been outside the East coast. Every conversation about the place I’ve had with people ends up going like this: “wait why the fuck would you go to Iowa?” “I don’t know man, they’re paying me.” Anything interesting to see/do there that you know of? Is it just a bunch of corn and shit?
With love (no homo),
Volador
I haven’t posted in… a year maybe? Not sure if anyone I know is still alive and unbanned.
Regardless, I’m sitting at the moment in a plane waiting to depart to Des Moines, Iowa. Will be there for work for 10 weeks, and I’ve never been there. Actually, I’ve never really been outside the East coast. Every conversation about the place I’ve had with people ends up going like this: “wait why the fuck would you go to Iowa?” “I don’t know man, they’re paying me.” Anything interesting to see/do there that you know of? Is it just a bunch of corn and shit?
With love (no homo),
Volador