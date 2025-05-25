Iowan Sherdoggers? Anything in Iowa? Des Moines?

What up Sherdog,

I haven’t posted in… a year maybe? Not sure if anyone I know is still alive and unbanned.

Regardless, I’m sitting at the moment in a plane waiting to depart to Des Moines, Iowa. Will be there for work for 10 weeks, and I’ve never been there. Actually, I’ve never really been outside the East coast. Every conversation about the place I’ve had with people ends up going like this: “wait why the fuck would you go to Iowa?” “I don’t know man, they’re paying me.” Anything interesting to see/do there that you know of? Is it just a bunch of corn and shit?

With love (no homo),

Volador
 
I've heard that a Des Moines dime is a Boise 7
 
This guy is from Davenport. I figure everyone is either in shape or people of Walmart.
 
We had a guy from Iowa stay with us about 30 years ago, was here for a basketball tournament my brother was playing in. Dude was 6 foot 8 tall and 6 foot 8 wide, somehow his nickname was Big Country ha ha
 
